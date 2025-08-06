7 affordable tracksuits so cosy, you’ll want to wear them everywhere

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Anyone else freezing their butts off right now? Same here – which is why I’ve adopted the classic tracksuit as my official uniform until spring graces us with its presence.

And if you think you can’t wear a cosy tracksuit set for anything but hanging out at home or heading to bed… Yes, you can. Really!

The trick to elevating a tracksuit higher than rotting-on-the-couch status? First, make sure you’re in a matching set – don’t just chuck on whatever jumper and trackies you can find! And please, save the stained ones for housework only.

Pair with some chunky dad trainers or low-profile sneakers, chuck on a long woollen coat, a baseball cap and some sunnies, and you’ve got a look Rihanna/Hailey Bieber/Hilary Duff would be proud of.

The final piece to the outfit puzzle? Confidence. No, seriously! Wear it like you mean it and who’s going to question you? (And honestly – who cares if they do?)

Photo: Boody 01 Crew Neck Sweater & Sweat Pants $89.95 each from Boody Boody’s Bamboo Cloudknit range is next-level buttery soft, in shades that whisper ‘quiet luxury’ – and the five-star reviews are adding up for this stylish tracksuit. “So soft and comfortable. Love the colour as well. I bought the XL as I wanted it oversized and comfy and it really is,” shared one happy shopper. Better yet, the midweight fabric is heavy enough to keep you warm, but light enough to keep you going well into spring. Shop Now

Photo: Bonds 02 Pullover & Jogger $54.99 each from Bonds Bonds has been a staple of the Australian style scene for as long as I can remember, and their trackies and jumpers are consistently comfy, cosy and very wearable. This pistachio colourway is a winner as we see out the rest of winter and start to move into spring. Yeah, sure, they’re technically called ‘sleep’ separates, but I for one would happily head to the local cafe in this co-ord set. Shop Now

Photo: Big W 03 Circuit Zip Sweater & Wide-leg Pants $25 each from Big W It’s giving sporty chic, it’s giving quiet luxury, it’s giving only 50 bucks for the entire look. Sold. The piping down the front of these trackies adds an elevated touch that take this tracksuit from homebody to low-key hottie, and the classic grey marle literally goes with any- and everything. Shop Now

Photo: Kmart 04 Zip Jumper & Wide-leg Trackpants $20 each from Kmart Okay but I am obsessed with this bottle-green set from Kmart (which, BTW, is also available in classic black and off-white). The cropped-jacket-with-wide-pants has a very ‘effortless cool’ vibe about it, and looks much more exxy than the set’s $40 price tag. Shop Now

Photo: Target 05 Jumper & Wide-leg Pants $40 & $45 from Target Here’s my guess: If you wear this while boarding a plane, you miiiiight just get upgraded. Okay, okay, I can’t make any guarantees (if only it were that simple!) – but this cream two-piece has got ‘first-class travel‘ written all over it, tell me I’m lying! Shop Now

Photo: Big W 06 Umbro Cropped Jumper & Trackpants $29 each from Big W Baby blue is creeping its way into the trend books this season, with plenty of celebrities donning the pretty pastel shade (hi, Jane Fonda, Zara Tindall, Sabrina Carpenter, Hailey Bieber, need I go on?). This sweet tracksuit set is possibly the comfiest way into the trend without a huge investment. Shop Now

Photo: Big W 07 All Fenix Hoodie & Wide-leg Track Pant $98 & $88 from All Fenix The Pilates Club collection has dropped at All Fenix, and if you like to sip a coffee and nom on a croissant while feeling like you’re wrapped in a silky-soft cloud, this tracksuit is for you. The fabric is thick and super-soft, and the hoodie is exactly as oversized as you want it to be. Trust me, you won’t want to take this set off. Shop Now