Father’s Day gifts for every type of dad

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If you’re stuck trying to find the perfect Father’s Day present, we get it – it’s tough out there with so many options! (Did someone say decision fatigue?)

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So the best place to start is asking yourself this: what does your dad really, truly love? (Apart from you, duh!)

Whether he’s happiest testing out a new recipe on the fam, spending every weekend in a tent or on a hike, takes pride in looking sharp, or can’t resist a clever new gadget, you’re already halfway to finding a gift he’ll genuinely love.

With Father’s Day coming up on Sunday, September 6, we’ve rounded up some of the best gift options for Dad, with plenty of affordable finds for every personality – and narry a pair of novelty socks in sight.

Ready to become the favourite child? Let’s go shopping.

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Father’s Day gifts for foodie dads

If the way to Dad’s heart is through his stomach, check these picks out. From clever kitchen tools to BBQ must-haves, these gifts are made for dads who take their food (and associated tricks and tools of the trade!) very seriously.

Father’s Day gifts for outdoorsy dads

Always planning his next camping trip, pottering around the garden or finding any excuse to get outside? Give your outdoorsy dad something he’ll actually be excited to get out and enjoy!

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Father’s Day gifts for stylish dads

For the dad who knows his loafers from his trainers – or could simply do with a little wardrobe upgrade – skip the novelty socks and opt for something he’ll happily wear long after Father’s Day is over.

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Father’s Day gifts for gadget-loving dads

If Dad loves nothing more than playing with a shiny new toy, you’ve come to the right place. From handy tech that makes everyday life a little easier to gadgets that are just plain fun, these picks should keep him entertained well beyond September 6.

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What should I get Dad for Father’s Day?

Start with what he genuinely enjoys rather than what you think you’re supposed to buy a dad. A keen cook might love something new for the kitchen, while an outdoorsy dad will get far more use out of practical gear for his next adventure.

And if he’s one of those dads who insists he doesn’t want anything? An upgrade to something he already owns and uses regularly can be a great place to start.

When is Father’s Day in Australia in 2026?

Father’s Day falls on Sunday, September 6 in Australia in 2026. We celebrate it on the first Sunday in September each year, so now’s the time to get shopping – especially if you’re ordering online.

As the big day gets closer, check individual retailers’ delivery cut-offs to make sure Dad’s present actually makes it to him before Father’s Day.

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