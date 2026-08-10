12 throw-on-and-go dresses to make winter mornings a little bit easier.

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Getting out of bed on a cold winter morning is approximately my least favourite thing.

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It’s right up there with handwashing dishes and running for the bus.

So to be able to steal back a few sweet, sweet moments before I roll out of bed, I like to expedite every part of my get-ready routine – and that includes choosing my outfit based on how quickly I can throw it all together.

Which is why in winter, I’m all about a one-and-done dress.

Does it shave off a lot of time getting ready? No. Does it reduce my decision fatigue and make the morning around 17 seconds faster than if I had to choose a whole look and put it together? Yes indeed, and that’s good enough for me.

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I’m also a huge fan of working with what you’ve got, making summer dresses work for winter by layering skivvies and thermals under, or cosy knits over. But sometimes, you just want one dress that does it all:

Cosy comfy ✅

Long sleeves and/or knit fabrications to keep you toasty ✅

Above all, affordable ✅

And that’s what each of these frocks does.

Happy shopping!

Photo: Kmart 01 Kmart dress $25 from Kmart A mini? In winter? Absolutely, definitely yes! Wear with some over-the-knee boots and sheer stockings (no-one will know), throw on a coat and you have a sexy look that defies the cold. Shop Now

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Photo: Sunbroke 02 Sunbroke dress $84.95 from Sunbroke Knit dresses were – quite literally – made for winter. Pair with opaque black tights and slouchy boots for a look that’s perfect for lunch out, low-key date nights, or even casual Fridays in the office. Shop Now

Photo: Target 03 Preview dress $65 from Target There’s something so chic about a long-sleeve rib-knit maxi in winter, don’t you think? Burgundy is still a top trending colour this season, so this dress ticks all the boxes. Shop Now

Photo: H&M 04 H&M dress $59.99 from H&M Well this is a bit fun! Leopard print is the neutral every wardrobe needs to spice things up – wear with black boots or heels, and a bold red lip (if you dare!). Shop Now

Photo: Target 05 Preview dress $70 from Target I’m going to make a bold claim now: a classic tie-up shirt dress looks good on absolutely everybody. Don’t believe me? Try it! The cinched-waist does all the heavy lifting, delivering an easy-to-wear, feminine look, every time. Shop Now

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Photo: Cider 06 Cider dress $86 from Cider Cosy comfy? Tick. Lace detailing for extra interest? Double tick. This is a great dress for all occasions; better yet, comes in size 4 to 26 (and four different colours, if a merlot moment isn’t your jam). Shop Now

Photo: Kmart 07 Kmart dress $35 from Kmart Sheer styles are going strong, and I, for one, am obsessed with this jumper dress (which also comes in a rich chocolate brown, BTW). Bringing cosy-comfy to the trend? Here for it. Shop Now

Photo: M.N.G/The Iconic 08 M.N.G dress $99.95 from The Iconic Polka dots are back in the spotlight as we (slowly, slowly…) creep our way towards spring. This off-the-shoulder number works with boots while we wait for the warmer weather to arrive, and kitten-heel thongs when we finally get there! Shop Now

Photo: Petal & Pup 09 Petal & Pup dress $109 from Petal & Pup The perfect winter work dress doesn’t exis–… In sizes XXS to XXL, a shirt dress in a classic monochrome colour scheme is winning on every level. Shop Now

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Photo: Big W 10 Big W dress $30 from Big W I’m all about a bold print – but my favourite part of this fun mini is the playful cut. Wear it with flat knee-high boots and a blazer for a comfy smart-casual ‘fit. Shop Now

Photo: Just Jeans 11 Just Jeans dress $129.95 from Just Jeans A bit of a splurge, yes, but this also happens to be the quintessential spring dress when winter finally wraps up. And until then? Just look how good it looks with a pair of tan slouchy suede boots. Add an oversized leather-look biker jacket for a little edge. Shop Now

Photo: Zara 12 Zara dress $119 from Zara I don’t see lush chocolate brown going out of style any time soon, and silky satin fabrics are enjoying a turn in the spotlight. Pair with stockings and boots for a night out with the girls, or wear with ballet flats on the weekend. Shop Now

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