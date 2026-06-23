‘As a fashion editor, these are the three trends I wear on repeat.’

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Here’s what no-one tells you about looking put-together: You actually ~don’t~ have to have a wardrobe absolutely bursting with the latest trends to look stylish on the reg.

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For me, dressing all comes down to some simple fashion formulas and a handful of style staples that I know I can count on, no matter what.

And while trends come and go, there are a handful of pieces I know I can reliably add to cart any day, knowing they’ll stand the test of time.

Because they’re all verifiable classics – meaning you can mix, match and wear them until they’re threadbare.

The best bit? I’ve found some great options at Brixton that tick all the boxes without blowing the budget.

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Graphic tees

A graphic tee is your wardrobe bestie: reliable, comfy and always there when you need it.

While trends come and go, a great crew-neck or boxy cut tee never really falls out of favour because it adds personality to even the simplest outfit.

On busy mornings, I’ll throw one on with jeans, sneakers and a trench, and instantly feel more put together. But the humble graphic tee also works surprisingly well dressed up – think tucked into tailored pants with a blazer, or paired with a satin skirt and loafers (one of my favourite go-to looks).

Whether your style is vintage band tees, playful slogans or bold prints, it’s an easy way to inject a little fun into your everyday wardrobe.

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The best graphic tees to shop:

Wide-leg pants

If I could only wear one style of pants for the rest of my life, it would hands-down be wide-leg trousers.

They’re comfortable, they’re flattering (on pretty much everyone, I might add), and somehow manage to always look polished without trying too hard.

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The relaxed silhouette works for everything from office days to weekend errands, and they pair beautifully with pieces I bet you already own. For work, I’ll wear them with a fitted knit and ankle boots or loafers. On casual days, a striped tucked or crop tee and a fresh pair of sneakers do the trick.

The secret here is balancing proportions: a more fitted top helps create shape and lets the pants do all the talking.

The best wide-leg pants to shop:

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Long dresses

No shade to a short skirt, but a longer-length dress – whether midi, maxi or in between (midaxi, if you will) – is one of the hardest-working pieces in any given wardrobe.

Why? It’s feminine, effortless, trans-seasonal, and suitable for basically any occasion you can think of.

In summer, a good dress is an easy one-and-done outfit with sandals and simple jewellery. Come winter, I love to layer a chunky knit or a shacket over the top and add a cute pair of boots for warmth.

Slip styles, lace fabrications and soft florals all work beautifully – pick whatever makes you feel great!

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The best long dresses to shop: