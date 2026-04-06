I tried the budget makeup celebs say is ‘better than Chanel’ and I have… thoughts

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Celebs are kind of known for their their expensive (often unachievable) beauty routines, right?

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So when they take to social media to declare their love for makeup and skincare I can grab at my local Priceline with change from a fifty, my ears tend to prick up.

Case in point: No7.

The UK-born beauty brand has been having a bit of a moment, with Real Housewives of New York City‘s Bethenny Frankel calling some of its products “better than Chanel” – which is, frankly, a huge call.

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With praise like that, I had to get my hands on some of these products (which dropped in Australia earlier this year) and give them a go for myself.

And I can hand-on-heart tell you, these beauty buys are not only affordable, but also very definitely live up to the hype.

These are the No7 Pro Artist range products that have very quickly earnedthemselves permanent spots in my regular makeup routine.

The best tubing mascara.

By now, we’re all across the benefits of tubing mascara, right?

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It’s been around for a minute, and it’s a bit of a game-changer if you’re sick of smudging, flaking or ending the day with panda eyes.

And No7’s version? Well, it definitely delivers.

Photo: No7 No7 Pro Artist That’s a Wrap Tubing Mascara Black/Brown $35.99 from Priceline For a more natural, everyday look, I prefer the brown-black shade, but it also comes in black, which is perfection for super-sultry night-time glam eyes. It also holds a curl like a dream, and stays put all day, but comes off easily with warm water (no aggressive rubbing required). Low effort, high reward – this one’s secured its place as a staple in my beauty bag. Shop Now

The best primer.

I’m the first to admit primers are a dime a dozen these days (and yes, I’m old enough to remember when primers first became a “thing”).

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Some are great, some… not so much.

But this one? This primer is genuinely special, you guys.

Photo: No7 No7 Pro Artist Base Perfecting Primer $38.99 from Priceline It glides on super soft and silky, and you can just feel your skin drinking in the nourishment. It’s hydrating, but not sticky. Slightly luminous, but not shiny. It makes your skin feel juicy, plumped and primed perfectly for your makeup – and yes, it keeps it firmly in place all dang day. Shop Now

The best cream bronzer.

I have to be honest with you: I’ve always been a powder bronzer person.

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Mostly because cream formulas felt like too much effort (and too much room for error).

I’d always end up looking less chic-Insta-influencer-girlie and more like I’d smudged a bit of mud on my face. It wasn’t cute.

But this one? Foolproof.

Photo: No7 No7 Pro Artist Soft Glow Cream Bronzer $38.99 from Priceline This bronzer comes in two shades – Light Glow and Medium Glow – and a little goes a long way, so there’s no need to load up your brush with product. It’s very buildable, so if you want to amp up the colour, you absolutely can go in with more to achieve your desired look. The smooth formula melts into the skin, blends out seamlessly and gives a seriously believable, slightly sun-kissed warmth without ever looking muddy. Consider me converted. Shop Now

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The best multipurpose stick

I have a bit of a blush obsession going on at the moment, and this lip and cheek stick has knocked my former (more expensive) daily fave off its top spot.

It’s just one of those products that makes you look instantly more put-together with minimal effort. And it’s so easy to use, you’d have to actually try to get it wrong.

Photo: No7 No7 Pro Artist Colour & Glow Lip & Cheek Multi-Stick $29.99 from Priceline The formula is so creamy and blendable, it gives the kind of natural flush that looks like it’s coming from your skin, not sitting on top of it. Either load up your brush with product or swipe it straight onto the cheekbones, then tap and blend it out and upwards, fading out towards the hairline for a natural flush. Bonus: the other end of the stick features a gorgeous glowy highlighter, to add some dimension. Shop Now

Honestly, the whole range has that same easy-to-use energy – it’s the kind of makeup that’s so intuitive, it’s actually hard to get wrong.

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I could spend all day yapping about how very deeply I’ve fallen for the No7 Pro-Artist makeup. Here are some more standouts that I’m loving from the range:

Beauty ed’s top picks: