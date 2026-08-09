Your weekly stars: August 10 – August 16

Aries
March 21 – April 20
Expect a spectacular plot twist involving your significant relationship, mortgage expectations, or physical health, Aries, with the planetary promise of a fully-ticked wish-list. Go all out with a recommended vintage novel, sequel movie or revamped venue.
Lucky numbers: 25, 28, 30
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
If being vulnerable within a regular group, with your partner, or during a desirous date feels icky, Taurus, it’s time you let your walls down to reap the rewards. Dig out your best mum/dad jokes on Wednesday.
Lucky numbers: 15, 36, 41
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
It’s a victory for your sports team, work crew, or social group, Gemini, with a win to blow your mind, special conditions offered, or a better fit for your family obligations. Have you finally found someone’s sweet spot?
Lucky numbers: 3, 11, 34
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Are you due to become more acquainted with a high-end existence, extra me-time, or those body-boosting recipes? Absolutely you are, Cancer! News from across waters equals welcome visitors or a justified vacay.
Lucky numbers: 20, 26, 29
Leo
July 24 – August 23
You’re totally in your element with an applauding audience, captured crowd, or offspring’s achievements, Leo, as you bang your chest with pride, deliver the goods, or show off your ever-growing glam. Your den receives a colour pop.
Lucky numbers: 10, 19, 22
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
Just because you’re in a shaky situations, rickety relationship, or jolty job, Virgo, with a little help from your posse, you bring those buried stresses to the surface and triumph. That helpful device could be a money-maker.
Lucky numbers: 4, 9, 11
Libra
September 24 – October 23
Pining for a particular personal paradise? Prior to partaking of this, Libra, tie up those loose ends, alert loved ones to your plans, or get your domestic domain back into shape. A fur-baby tugs at your heart.
Lucky numbers: 13, 27, 31
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
Not feeling like your authentic self, Scorpio? This becomes yesterday’s story once reconnecting with a past partnership, receiving dollars for a long-ago job, or getting results from your GP. Whatever a neighbour puts down, you gladly pick up.
Lucky numbers: 6, 43, 45
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 21
A litany of word salads, dodgy AI presentations, or scrambled speeches, means rethinking your choice of relationship, organisation or administration. Give it time before you spill your financial win or job upgrade to your less-privileged posse.
Lucky numbers: 17, 21, 24
Capricorn
December 22 – January 20
Before sending a cut-and-paste for your friends’ list to like, family to melt over, or co-workers to appreciate, Capricorn, add a message so as not to offend. Could a friendship morph into marriage or an investment into millions?
Lucky numbers: 30, 42, 44
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
Contentedly curled up with your computer, cat or colleague (oh my!) while missing invitations that could make you fly monetarily, residentially or romantically, Aquarius? Soaring skills equal additional pay for yourself or a loved one.
Lucky numbers: 12, 16, 23
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
After a long bout of buckling down, Pisces, bathe in the spurt of savings showing on your bank statement, ability to open new business doors, or a much-deserved pampering session. A relative’s reveal is probably pink.
Lucky numbers: 8, 14, 40
Zodiac signs and astrology
Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.
The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.
In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.
The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.