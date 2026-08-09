Your weekly stars: August 10 – August 16

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Expect a spectacular plot twist involving your significant relationship, mortgage expectations, or physical health, Aries, with the planetary promise of a fully-ticked wish-list. Go all out with a recommended vintage novel, sequel movie or revamped venue.

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Lucky numbers: 25, 28, 30

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

If being vulnerable within a regular group, with your partner, or during a desirous date feels icky, Taurus, it’s time you let your walls down to reap the rewards. Dig out your best mum/dad jokes on Wednesday.

Lucky numbers: 15, 36, 41

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

It’s a victory for your sports team, work crew, or social group, Gemini, with a win to blow your mind, special conditions offered, or a better fit for your family obligations. Have you finally found someone’s sweet spot?

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Lucky numbers: 3, 11, 34

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Are you due to become more acquainted with a high-end existence, extra me-time, or those body-boosting recipes? Absolutely you are, Cancer! News from across waters equals welcome visitors or a justified vacay.

Lucky numbers: 20, 26, 29

Leo

July 24 – August 23

You’re totally in your element with an applauding audience, captured crowd, or offspring’s achievements, Leo, as you bang your chest with pride, deliver the goods, or show off your ever-growing glam. Your den receives a colour pop.

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Lucky numbers: 10, 19, 22

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Just because you’re in a shaky situations, rickety relationship, or jolty job, Virgo, with a little help from your posse, you bring those buried stresses to the surface and triumph. That helpful device could be a money-maker.

Lucky numbers: 4, 9, 11

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Pining for a particular personal paradise? Prior to partaking of this, Libra, tie up those loose ends, alert loved ones to your plans, or get your domestic domain back into shape. A fur-baby tugs at your heart.

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Lucky numbers: 13, 27, 31

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Not feeling like your authentic self, Scorpio? This becomes yesterday’s story once reconnecting with a past partnership, receiving dollars for a long-ago job, or getting results from your GP. Whatever a neighbour puts down, you gladly pick up.

Lucky numbers: 6, 43, 45

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

A litany of word salads, dodgy AI presentations, or scrambled speeches, means rethinking your choice of relationship, organisation or administration. Give it time before you spill your financial win or job upgrade to your less-privileged posse.

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Lucky numbers: 17, 21, 24

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Before sending a cut-and-paste for your friends’ list to like, family to melt over, or co-workers to appreciate, Capricorn, add a message so as not to offend. Could a friendship morph into marriage or an investment into millions?

Lucky numbers: 30, 42, 44

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Contentedly curled up with your computer, cat or colleague (oh my!) while missing invitations that could make you fly monetarily, residentially or romantically, Aquarius? Soaring skills equal additional pay for yourself or a loved one.

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Lucky numbers: 12, 16, 23

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

After a long bout of buckling down, Pisces, bathe in the spurt of savings showing on your bank statement, ability to open new business doors, or a much-deserved pampering session. A relative’s reveal is probably pink.

Lucky numbers: 8, 14, 40

Zodiac signs and astrology

Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.

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The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.

The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.

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