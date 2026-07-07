Money Horoscopes: What’s in store for your wallet for the rest of 2026

Jupiter brings financial growth, while cautious Saturn signals limited spending in the second half of 2026.

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Saturn opts for monetary control and reality checks to lower the cost of living.

These two powerful cosmic energies bring opportunities – as long as you use common sense and patience.

With an erratic global economy, be alert for unexpected market reactions.

It’s not a smart move to follow every monetary trend, says Saturn. On the flip side, Jupiter takes the pressure off by offering confidence for long-term investments.

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Hold cautious Saturn’s hand from July, while looking forwards to a financial hug from Jupiter as the year’s big finale.

Aries Horoscope: March 21 – April 20

After months of monetary blocks you’re faced with a life-changing decision in July or September that could lead to financial rewards.

Will there be rooftops and ocean views? You gain the respect of someone important, Aries, and prove how much you’ve learned from past mistakes.

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This gives you room to book a group vacay with your besties, a distant relative, or your beloved for November/December.

In August, a conversation with a real estate agent, prosperous friend, or local MP gives you ideas to make your dream home a reality, claim an inheritance, or invest.

You like to take a risk but stay scam safe! Financial good news for a child or sibling could round out 2026 on a high.

Lucky numbers: 6, 14, 27

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Best dollar dates: July 12, August 19, October 26

Taurus Horoscope: April 21 – May 21

Mid-year brings a new attitude towards money, thanks to information from trusted sources, your due diligence, and confidence handling financial twists.

For your usually home-body self, there could be travel for a new job, long-distance love, or all-out relocation in July or August.

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You’re not afraid to branch out in areas you previously didn’t have the finances to go, and it’ll feel natural to plant roots in zones you may have ploughed over in the past.

Monetary losses from trusting the wrong people are history, as your desire to take action steps up.

There’s the relaunch of a project, group investment, or land purchase around October/November.

You’ll want to include family or a partner, or prepare a household expansion. Sibling bonds make December a key time for financial celebration and personal victories.

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Lucky numbers: 22, 30, 41

Best dollar dates: July 13, August 20, November 14

Gemini Horoscope: May 22 – June 21

Big money moves are ahead. From July to September, training, study or financial coaching helps sharpen your impressive talents — and may unleash your inner accountant.

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You’re wriggling your way out of the sticky monetary spot that featured in 2026’s first half. With the support of extended family, friends, or colleagues, by December you could be living with a residential up-size, romantic getaway or that big buy.

Planning a move with a family business, investment, or trust? Don’t doubt yourself in October, as this could benefit a long-term goal, or a loved one planning a wedding.

November warns of scammers or a catfish – but you know the drill to prevent any disasters.

You could be in the right place at the right time for a win in November, most probably in the form of a financial fix.

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Lucky numbers: 33, 36, 44

Best dollar dates: July 22, October 1, November 29

Cancer Horoscope: June 22 – July 23

There’s a chance you’re redefining your brand, shifting your style, or revealing your hidden talents in the second half of 2026.

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This becomes the perfect pull to increasing your income, or commencing a home business in August or October.

July may see some of your money dreams become reality. Will this involve exchanged rings? Or a nice cruise or deserved holiday? Your dedication to family, your partner, or even your suburb plays a part in making September special regarding pooled finances, joint accounts, or a lump sum payment.

Watch out for hidden terms and conditions when signing up for a personal loan, payment plan, or group investment in November/December.

An IOU, inheritance, or refund could make a welcome appearance in December.

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Lucky numbers: 25, 39, 42

Best dollar dates: August 25, September 4, December 10

Leo Horoscope: July 24 – August 23

You’re counting your dollars in July which enables that home deposit, further education, or a family holiday.

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It’s a matter of transforming dust into dollars in August, by selling things online.

In September, you roar at the opportunity to create a money-making masterpiece, invest in something solid with a relative, or shape your calendar to include charity events.

In October and November, you can expect a life detour, which may mean a residential up-size, empty-nest downsize, or house share offer.

Good karma shows up in December, with a generous financial gift, a property sale, or a work-from-home based money spinner.

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Lucky numbers: 16, 23, 29

Best dollar dates: July 19, August 27, September 12

Virgo Horoscope: August 24 – September 23

Cancel the pity party, and start digesting the monetary security happening right under your negligent nose.

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It was part of your financial fabric over the last six months, but you managed to ignore the clues and snub the support.

If you can get your act together over July and August, there’s an instant green light for expanding your family business, picking up a parked project, or searching for your forever home.

If the latter, make a point of checking out stylish apartments, country houses, or semi-detached abodes. The kids’ after-school activities or a car loan still requires cash, but shouldn’t be an issue.

By November, you’ve slayed a study course, smashed a skill upgrade, or succeeded in a career change. A family member, prior partner, or old friend may ask for a loan in December. If you’ve been burnt by them before, don’t feel guilty about a refusal.

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Lucky numbers: 31, 35, 44

Best dollar dates: July 17, August 31, November 5

Libra Horoscope: September 24 – October 23

Are you considering venturing to another city, state or country? Do you plan to finish outstanding projects before you start packing? Decisions! Decisions!

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If the answer is yes to both, you’re likely to wrap up your projects by August and be making a temporary move by October.

If, on the other hand, it’s a ‘no’ about those projects, a move could be very premature. Right now though, you’re influenced to use those creative ideas banging on your brain to boost your income.

Whether it involves a work-from-home job or your own business, it’s something you can do no matter where you are on the globe.

Everything is pointing to tying up loose ends and making a move. A claim is finalised or shared inheritance sorted in November/December.

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Plus, your planets suggest new friendships, fulfilling family bonds, and news of a pregnancy before 2026 is out.

Lucky numbers: 1, 5, 9

Best dollar dates: July 15, October 26, December 3

Scorpio Horoscope: October 24 – November 22

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You’ll feel right at home when your financial situation experiences a metamorphosis in the last six months of 2026.

It begins in July, when setting boundaries with family members or mooching householders includes a demand for regular contributions for bills.

Your overdue ultimatums produce a monetary balance, creating a flow-on effect to increase your income. Have you been concerned about your retirement, study fees, or an extra mouth to feed?

September/October sees you put down a deposit, get financial help, or cancel subscriptions and memberships.

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November is for home renovation, or a physical makeover. Your name is on the list for a property purchase, rental, or caravan in December. Get excited!

Lucky numbers: 27, 34, 38

Best dollar dates: July 24, September 19, November 11

Sagittarius Horoscope: November 23 – December 21

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Exploration of any kind is always high on your list, and the second-half of 2026 has you discovering how to build a financial nest for your future without the burden of working five days a week, night shifts, or being on call 24/7.

From August, you start pulling down fences that have stopped you or restricted how or where you work.

This establishes a healthier framework to earn your living and live your life.

Your ability to rise to challenges keeps you on track as you reach October/November.

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After calling a truce with a relative or making up with your lover or ex, a business partnership, shared holiday home, or investment is on the cards. Travel is on your mind by December, and you have the cash to book a cruise, go interstate, or take a road trip.

Lucky numbers: 2, 6, 11

Best dollar dates: August 5, October 24, December 12

Capricorn Horoscope: December 22-January 20

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When it comes to ambition and competency, you have both, and you’re more than happy to climb to the top of a rocky financial mountain through sheer grit, clear focus, and intel. In a perfect world, you would easily claim your reward.

Alas, that’s not so but, being the Goat, you have the knack of devouring obstacles like they’re slices of cake!

Your goal is to be cashed-up enough to build a traditional home, expand your family, or have a luxe retirement. And July or October offer a chance for your dream house, holiday hideaway or place to enjoy your post-work years.

This milestone allows you to make memories with your significant other or grateful family.

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Let’s rewind to August, and there’s an unexpected win during a legal argument, or you benefit from an heirloom sale. How about splashing cash on furnishings? By year end you’ll be an expert on a new interest.

Lucky numbers: 3, 17, 22

Best dollar dates: July 6, August 10, October 21

Aquarius Horoscope: January 21 – February 19

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In the second half of 2026 any blockages regarding your finances will be stowed away.

Your dreams will move from your to-do list into your life from July when with close family or your partner you build an empire, take an extended trip, or put a deposit down on your wedding venue or property.

Single? You’re destined to meet someone who matches your monetary status and ticks other boxes.

In August a relative you’ve been concerned about is offered an opportunity to boost their bank balance. You’ll make a discovery about your ancestry or birth parents that answers questions about your attitude towards money, career and love.

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A cash boost makes purchasing a vintage car, retrieving pawned jewellery or upgrading the entertainment room feasible in November/December.

Lucky numbers: 1, 6, 45

Best dollar dates: July 29, August 17, November 1

Pisces Horoscope: February 20 – March 20

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Now that you’re back on course mentally and emotionally, there’s opportunities to fix a financial fiasco, reinstate your credit rating, and build wealth from August through until October.

Have you been feeling bullied by a boss or colleague? Well, deal with it asap by slowly standing up for your rights, claiming money owed, or believing in your ability to make a go of a demanding position.

Sign up for study or training to enhance your skills. Your bank balance is locked in around September.

In November or December, it’s possible to support an additional child, book that medical procedure, or place a deposit on a property. It’s your time to shine in this next six months.

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Lucky numbers: 8, 13, 21

Best dollar dates: September 7, October 15, December 1

See www.krisfontaine.com. au for more, including email readings

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