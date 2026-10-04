Your weekly stars: October 5 – October 11

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Brainstorm how to tap into dormant abilities within yourself, a younger relative, or like-minded group, Aries, as this could fire up a financial-fest going forward. The goalposts nicely shift with a long-distance connection.

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Lucky numbers: 1, 9, 40

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

While dreamy loving, laid-back luxury, or losing yourself in logins ticks those chill-out boxes, Taurus, letting things go overtime could disrupt your mapped-out money-making plans. Stick to your values during Sunday’s family festivities.

Lucky numbers: 42, 44, 45

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Contemplating putting on the brakes with a fast-moving relationship, closing-in connection, or fizzling friendship? Thursday provides direction. Handle a heavy workload, Gemini, as it equals satisfaction and dollars down the track.

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Lucky numbers: 13, 26, 29

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

The amount of time or money you have to spend on a project, with a loved one, or during a delicious date, Cancer, is more than topped when things wrap up. Suddenly knocking back a second slice of cake?

Lucky numbers: 21, 38, 41

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Unless you’re a fraction too fussy, hanging onto a past partnership, or searching in the wrong places, Leo, there’s no reason you can’t find a keeper. Contentedly coupled-up? New life sparks your connection. Driver education is gold.

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Lucky numbers: 3, 10, 31

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

You’re probably better off staying where you are, remaining in a relationship, or completing a course, Virgo, as picking near-perfect things to pieces isn’t helpful. The beauty of a group investment becomes crystal clear.

Lucky numbers: 15, 35, 38

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Nobody messes with your equilibrium, Libra! From the first hint of jealousy, initial signs of possessiveness, or slight glimpse of gaslighting, you sensibly ghost. Make room for a gorgeous family addition or gleaming new car.

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Lucky numbers: 2, 17, 19

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Thinking what they’re thinking? If it’s creating a more affluent lifestyle, moving to a less bustling environment, or having a little extra for your special person, Scorpio, you’re on the same page. Fixing a body issue is a no-brainer.

Lucky numbers: 8, 14, 16

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Leaving your old world behind and embracing your new life is more exciting than scary, Sagittarius, and it won’t take long to settle in and add to your journal. Sending a heart to someone who doesn’t usually fit your bill?

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Lucky numbers: 11, 12, 34

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

If a relative, friend or your partner isn’t comfortable discussing something that’s close to the bone, Capricorn, make it your business to create a safe space for them to spill. Plane, train or caravan – decided yet?

Lucky numbers: 4, 7, 27

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

It all comes together once you digest the details, manage the meeting, or transfer the funds, Aquarius, taking you to the next lovely level regarding an evolving enterprise. A casual conversation morphs into something serious

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Lucky numbers: 28, 30, 43

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Placing your trust in someone who is as sharp as a tack despite their vintage or experience, Pisces, could resolve a rental problem, health issue, or relationship matter. Minimalist living for minimum money gets your vote.

Lucky numbers: 6, 22, 25

Zodiac signs and astrology

Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.

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The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.

The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.

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