Monthly horoscope: September 2026

Your September horoscope from psychic astrologer Kris Fontaine. Find out what the stars and planets have in store for you this month

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Aries September Horoscope: March 21 – April 20

If you’re charging ahead with some innately comfortable risky business at the start of your month, Aries, by the month’s end, you’re on call for extra cash, dating a mayhem-matching individual, or looking at family expansion in a whole different light.



Back to mid-month, and an appearance-style upgrade or hefty home makeover leads your priority list. Head for a health check if upping your workout routine.

Taurus September Horoscope: April 21 – May 21

.Lock in early-month to brainstorm being on the same page as co-workers, family members, or your partner, Taurus, because, when all is said and done, they seem to know what they’re talking about.



A nice break in a financial fudge later in your month indicates you can get your hopes up regarding a home business, upsizing your homestead, or morphing a newfound living space into home-sweet-home.

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Gemini September Horoscope: May 22 – June 21

If you’re looking for financial favours, firm friendships, or regular romance, Gemini, early-month produces some gems on this front – but you need to be willing to come out of hiding, state your case eloquently, or up the ante on the dating circuit or with your beloved.

Joining forces as your month unfolds is an offer of a well-paid position, invitation to party, or return of a forever flame.

Cancer September Horoscope: June 22 – July 23

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Rather than hate on someone who means well but can’t seem to get their words in a nice row early-month, how about showing more understanding, Cancer, as they could be the perfect addition to your team, posse, or business…?

Springing up mid-month is an opportunity for a past relationship redo, rerun with your current, or family bridge-mend – which requires a serious conversation and lots of love.

Leo September Horoscope: July 24 – August 23

As your feelings freefall for a long-distance connection, ex-partnership, or engaging newbie midway in your month, Leo, it becomes crystal clear that romantic love is the missing link in your schedule.

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Happily hooked up? Rebooting the romance starts with regular date nights excluding the kids or where you can actually hear each other speak.



A pre-loved puppy, apartment or set of wheels wins your heart late-month.

Virgo September Horoscope: August 24 – September 23

Getting your house in order mid-month – physically and mentally – is the preface to changing up zones of your life that need more love, Virgo, and can ultimately be your ticket to an increased income, healthier living, and stronger family ties.

A mish-mash of little miracles late-month includes mending bridges with longtime friends, making headway regarding a missing relative, or seeing a positive line for pregnancy.

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Libra September Horoscope: September 24 – October 23

If your scales feel off-kilter early on in your month, Libra, it’s largely due to the dynamic opportunities hitting your inbox, life changes you’ve been longing for, or immense preparation to restore your romantic world.

It’s by no means anything to get into a panic about – quite the opposite actually – so, bring on the celebrations!

Style flows mid-month, when your creative streak takes centre stage with a residential refurbishment, wardrobe upgrade, or clever money-making side hustle. A litter, twins, or throuple anyone?

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Scorpio September Horoscope: October 24 – November 22

Digging deep to commence a more fulfilling family life, or putting together a more structured financial flow, Scorpio?

Well, early in your month a nice surprise appears in the form of larger living quarters, overlooked monies owed, or a relative’s reward to yours truly.

Crossing over to late-month, and a body issue cautiously crawls up to ‘totally healed’ position, or you manage to ditch a bad habit.

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Sagittarius September Horoscope: November 23 – December 21

Let actions speak louder than words as your month proceeds, Sagittarius – simply because the person you’re trying to impress, get through to, or reconnect with is over the constant dialogue.

Rebooting a coveted career, changing jobs, or enjoying a sea-change is on the cards late-month, and it may involve switching states, a comfortable commute, or your fave, a little overseas travel.

A morbid memory morphs into extreme empathy.

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Capricorn September Horoscope: December 22 – January 20

Work and family obligations take front seats early-month, Capricorn, and while you may be in your element, keep tabs of how your enduring spouse or romantic target feels in the process.

It’s a green light for a financial investment, personal loan, or home deposit mid-month, with your endgame circling around working from home, treating the kids, or reducing those repetitive dailies that even get your goat.

Aquarius September Horoscope: January 21 – February 19

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All work, little play, Aquarius? It’s clearly time to put your device down, organise a vacay, and opt for the company of your honey who aims to spoil you big-time.

Early-month boasts the two-way tickets, your bags packed, and a conversation that spells a little bling.

Later in your month, it’s game on for a revised workout routine, body-beautifying course, or improved domestic agenda.

Pisces September Horoscope: February 20 – March 20

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The upside of early-month? That equally illusive individual finally responds to your messages, a job application has you hired, or a relative extricates themselves from a sour situation.

The downside (sigh!)? You’re torn between which outfit to wear, whether or not to book your hair stylist, or if you should take the car or bus-it.

Plug into a money-making possibility that makes use of your upskilling.

See www.krisfontaine.com. au for more, including email readings

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