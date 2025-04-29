What crystal are you?

Advertisement

For centuries, astrology and star signs have offered guidance by illuminating our strengths and challenges.



Pairing crystal and astrology can power up these traits, helping you reach your true potential.

Here’s your guide to the best crystals for each astrological sign – and how to use them.

Aries – Carnelian crystal

Dynamic Aries thrives on passion and action. The Carnelian crystal, with its fiery orange hue, enhances courage and creativity while balancing impulsiveness. Carry it to stay focused during bold pursuits.

Advertisement

Taurus – Emerald crystal

Grounded Taurus appreciates life’s pleasures. Emerald crystal, a lush green stone, promotes abundance and emotional harmony. Place it in your space to foster calm or wear it to attract love and prosperity.

Gemini – Blue lace agate crystal

Curious and communicative, Gemini thrives on intellectual stimulation. The blue lace agate crystal supports clear communication and soothes nervous energy. Keep it on your desk for focus and calm.

Advertisement

Cancer Moonstone crystal

Intuitive Cancer is deeply tied to emotions and the moon. A Moonstone crystal balances emotions and enhances empathy. Use it during meditation or keep it bedside for restful sleep.

Leo – Sunstone crystal

Confident Leo radiates warmth and leadership. The Sunstone crystal amplifies joy and personal power. Carry it during creative activities to boost your natural brilliance.

Advertisement

Virgo – Amazonite crystal

Detail-oriented Virgo can benefit from relaxation. Amazonite’s calming turquoise hues encourage clarity and balance. Carry it during stressful moments to embrace calm.

Libra – Rose quartz crystal

Diplomatic Libra values love and harmony. Rose quartz crystal, the stone of unconditional love, enhances their charm and supports self-care. Place it in your space to nurture relationships and foster peace.

Advertisement

Scorpio – Obsidian crystal

Mysterious Scorpio seeks transformation and truth. Obsidian offers grounding and emotional clarity. Use it during self-reflection to process emotions safely.

Sagittarius – Amethyst crystal

Adventurous Sagittarius is driven by curiosity and spiritual growth. Amethyst enhances intuition and encourages balance. Use it during meditation or travel.

Advertisement

Capricorn – Garnet crystal

Ambitious Capricorn thrives on achievement. Garnet boosts motivation and fosters emotional strength. Keep it in your workspace to stay focused on goals.

Aquarius – Aquamarine crystal

Visionary Aquarius benefits from aquamarine’s calming blue energy, which encourages clear communication and balance. Use it during brainstorming sessions for inspiration.

Advertisement

Pisces -Labradorite crystal

Dreamy Pisces connects deeply with the spiritual world. Labradorite enhances intuition and shields against negativity. Keep it nearby during meditation or creative pursuits.

How to use astrology and crystals

Zodiac crystals are a beautiful way to connect with astrology and your personal journey. Find the stones for your sign – don’t forget your rising sign and moon – and let them guide you toward balance, strength, and harmony.

Wear them as jewellery keeps their energy with you all day.

Hold crystals during meditation to focus intention.

Place them in your home or workspace for balance.

Share zodiac crystals as gifts with friends to celebrate their energy.

Visit michelledeangelis.com.au

Advertisement

Sign up to receive the latest news and offers from that’s life! Close Thank you for subscribing! About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint. By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use