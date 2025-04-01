What your birth month plant says about you

From Peace Lilies to Lavender each month of the year carries different energies and associations with plants!
Read on to learn what your birth month plant energy is and what it means for you…
January – PEACE LILY
Symbolising purity, peace, and hope, this plant’s white blooms brighten indoor spaces and thrive even in low light.
Known for its air-purifying quality, the peace lily brings resilience and calm.
February – AFRICAN VIOLET
Representing faithfulness and everlasting love, the velvety leaves and delicate purple, pink or white flowers of African violets bring beauty and warmth to their surroundings.
These plants are known for their long-lasting blooms and ease of care.
March – LUCKY BAMBOO
Symbolic of good luck, resilience and renewal, this plant has striking stalks and lush leaves.
Associated with positivity, they are easy to grow.
April – GERANIUM
Standing for comfort, loyalty and positivity, geraniums come in many lovely colours and have distinctive, often fragrant leaves.
They thrive indoors or outside, and bring vibrancy and life.
May – JADE PLANT
This symbolises money, luck, and friendship. With thick, succulent leaves, jade plants are associated with wealth and success.
Easy to grow, they thrive in bright light.
June – LAVENDER
Lavender represents calm, grace, and devotion. Known for its soothing fragrance and purple flowers, lavender is often used in aromatherapy and herbal remedies.
It also inspires tranquillity.
July – ALOE VERA
Lavender represents calm, grace, and devotion.
Known for its soothing fragrance and purple flowers, lavender is often used in aromatherapy and herbal remedies.
It also inspires tranquillity.
August – RUBBER PLANT
Symbolising abundance, growth and stability, with its large, glossy leaves, the rubber plant is known for its air-purifying qualities and resilience.
It can grow to an impressive size.
September – SNAKE PLANT
Representing strength and longevity, snake plants are almost indestructible.
Thriving with low light and minimal water, its striking, upright leaves make it stand out!
October – FIDDLE LEAF FIG
This symbolises abundance, wealth and strength.
With its large, leaves and height, a fiddle leaf fig adds some drama to any room.
November – rosemary
Standing for remembrance, fidelity and love, this aromatic herb is prized for its culinary and medicinal uses, as well as its resilience.
December – POINSETTA
Symbolising happiness, success and celebration, the red and green foliage, make this a popular plant for the holiday season.
It adds festive colour to homes, embodying Christmas.