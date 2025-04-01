What your birth month plant says about you

From Peace Lilies to Lavender each month of the year carries different energies and associations with plants!

Advertisement

Read on to learn what your birth month plant energy is and what it means for you…

Which plant matches your birth month energy?

January – PEACE LILY

Symbolising purity, peace, and hope, this plant’s white blooms brighten indoor spaces and thrive even in low light.

Known for its air-purifying quality, the peace lily brings resilience and calm.

Advertisement

January birth plant energy – Peace Lily (Credit: Getty Images)

February – AFRICAN VIOLET

Representing faithfulness and everlasting love, the velvety leaves and delicate purple, pink or white flowers of African violets bring beauty and warmth to their surroundings.

These plants are known for their long-lasting blooms and ease of care.

February birth plant energy – Violet (Getty Images)

Advertisement

March – LUCKY BAMBOO

Symbolic of good luck, resilience and renewal, this plant has striking stalks and lush leaves.

Associated with positivity, they are easy to grow.

March birth plant energy – bamboo. Getty Images

Advertisement

April – GERANIUM

Standing for comfort, loyalty and positivity, geraniums come in many lovely colours and have distinctive, often fragrant leaves.

They thrive indoors or outside, and bring vibrancy and life.

April birth plant – geranium. Getty Images

May – JADE PLANT

This symbolises money, luck, and friendship. With thick, succulent leaves, jade plants are associated with wealth and success.

Advertisement

Easy to grow, they thrive in bright light.

May birth plant energy – Jade Getty Images

June – LAVENDER

Lavender represents calm, grace, and devotion. Known for its soothing fragrance and purple flowers, lavender is often used in aromatherapy and herbal remedies.

It also inspires tranquillity.

Advertisement

June birth plant energy – Lavender Getty Images

July – ALOE VERA

Lavender represents calm, grace, and devotion.

Known for its soothing fragrance and purple flowers, lavender is often used in aromatherapy and herbal remedies.

It also inspires tranquillity.

Advertisement

July birth plant – Aloe Vera Getty Images

August – RUBBER PLANT

Symbolising abundance, growth and stability, with its large, glossy leaves, the rubber plant is known for its air-purifying qualities and resilience.

It can grow to an impressive size.

August birth plant energy – Rubber plant

Advertisement

September – SNAKE PLANT

Representing strength and longevity, snake plants are almost indestructible.

Thriving with low light and minimal water, its striking, upright leaves make it stand out!

September birth plant – Snake plant Getty Images

October – FIDDLE LEAF FIG

This symbolises abundance, wealth and strength.

Advertisement

With its large, leaves and height, a fiddle leaf fig adds some drama to any room.

October birth plant energy – Fiddle Leaf Fig Getty Images

November – rosemary

Standing for remembrance, fidelity and love, this aromatic herb is prized for its culinary and medicinal uses, as well as its resilience.

November birth plant – Rosemary

Advertisement

December – POINSETTA

Symbolising happiness, success and celebration, the red and green foliage, make this a popular plant for the holiday season.

It adds festive colour to homes, embodying Christmas.

December birth plant energy – Poinsetta



Sign up to receive the latest

news and offers from that’s life! Close Thank you for subscribing! Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use

Advertisement