Ghosts of Alcatraz: The haunted prison has a notorious past

In the 1940s, James Johnston, the first and longest serving warden of America’s notorious Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary, hosted a Christmas party in his cottage on Alcatraz Island.

The festivities were quickly forgotten, however, when several attending guards witnessed the ghostly figure of a man with mutton chop whiskers, wearing a cap and a grey suit, enter the room.

The temperature turned bitterly cold and the fire in the stove went out, but almost as soon as the man had appeared, he was gone again.

This is just one example of the many eerie occurrences to take place on the rocky, foreboding island that caged the worst of America’s criminals between 1934 and 1963.

Also known as The Rock, Alcatraz rises from the waters of San Francisco Bay.

Surrounded by icy cold, violent currents, the island was chosen for the maximum security prison due to its isolated and inhospitable location.

With boats providing the only access, Alcatraz was believed to be inescapable, but life in the prison was so torturous, 36 prisoners still chose to try their luck.

Six were shot and killed, 23 were recaptured, two drowned and five are still considered ‘missing, presumed drowned’.

Although remote from the mainland, Alcatraz offered the prisoners glimpses of the life they’d been banished from and, according to guard George DeVincenzi, this was enough to drive some inmates mad.

‘Yachts circled the island, and men on the third tier of C and B blocks could see girls in bikinis drinking cocktails. It was so near, and yet so far…’ George later recalled

But the tease of life beyond their dark and dank cells wasn’t the only thing affecting the mental health of the murderers, mobsters and predators who called Alcatraz home.

The resident ghosts regularly played mind tricks, too.

Alcatraz prison in San Francisco Bay

Tourist Sheila and the photo she took of a ghostly woman (Newsdog/Twitter)

Prisoner Robert Stroud in the hospital ward

Executions and murders were a fact of life, and most inmates brought with them a history of violence.

Perhaps Alcatraz’s most infamous resident, organised crime kingpin Al Capone, is said to have been haunted by the ghost of one of his victims, James ‘Jimmy’ Clark.

Although Capone was sentenced in 1931 to 11 years in prison for tax evasion, which he served partly at Alcatraz, it’s well known the gangster was responsible for many violent crimes.

Capone is said to have been harassed by Jimmy’s vengeful spirit, and could be heard screaming for Jimmy to leave him alone during his last years in the prison.

However, sceptics believe these visions were more likely caused by the progression of brain syphilis, which claimed Capone’s life in 1947.

Alcatraz has become one of the most popular tourist sites in America, attracting more than 1.4 million visitors every year.

It’s not unusual for people to experience spooky visions or hear strange sounds as they weave their way through the now unoccupied cell blocks.

In 2014, Sheila, 48, and partner Paul, 50, were visiting Alcatraz from the UK.



‘As soon as we entered the prison, everything felt eerie,’ Sheila told the Daily Mail.

Touring the prison, Sheila and Paul stopped at the inmates’ visitation block.

Sheila, a teaching assistant, snapped a photo through the cell’s window.

‘When I glanced at the photo on my mobile, I saw this dark female figure in the picture. I looked at the window again and there was no-one in the room,’ Sheila recalled.

Paul, a sceptic when it comes to the supernatural, first thought the figure was simply Sheila’s reflection, but was unsettled after a closer inspection.

‘This woman’s hair and clothing is from a different era – it looks like she’s from the 1930s or ’40s,’ Paul said.

Tourist Kristine Castillo captured an image of a ghostly woman sitting in a car at Alcatraz

Alcatraz inmate Al Capone’s mugshot

Another tourist named Walter claims to have heard canaries singing in the cell formerly occupied by convicted murderer turned bird expert, Robert ‘Birdman of Alcatraz’ Stroud.

And it’s not just tourists who have experienced something spooky.

Erik Novencido worked as a night guard for 10 years after Alcatraz closed as a prison, and is reported to have felt ill at ease in the electroshock therapy room.

One night, Erik took a photo of the room and when the film was developed, it revealed a face staring straight at him.

Another night guard, Mary McClure, claims to have been regularly groped while on duty.

‘Many times, I had the distinct sensation of being pinched on the butt,’ Mary told the Seattle Times.

Whether tortured souls reside within the walls of Alcatraz is subject to speculation, but there’s no denying the former prison houses many a memory of terror and despair.

What is the most haunted cell in Alcatraz?

The most haunted cell in Alcatraz is Cell 14D, located in the prison’s infamous D Block—also known as ‘The Hole.’

This solitary confinement cell is infamous for its icy chill, eerie atmosphere, and ghostly activity.

Inmates and guards have reported paranormal experiences such as unexplained cold spots, whispers, and even sightings of a ghostly figure. Some say the spirit of an inmate who mysteriously died in 14D still lingers.

Cell 14D is a must-see for visitors intrigued by Alcatraz’s haunted history.

Who was the worst prisoner at Alcatraz?

One of the worst and most notorious prisoners at Alcatraz was Robert Stroud, also known as the ‘Birdman of Alcatraz.’

Though not known for violence at Alcatraz itself, Stroud had a brutal past—convicted of manslaughter and later murdering a prison guard, which earned him a transfer to the high-security island.

Despite his reputation as a scholarly bird expert, he was considered highly dangerous, manipulative, and mentally unstable. His presence on the island required strict isolation.

What is the most haunted prison in the world?

The most haunted prison in the world is widely considered to be the Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Known for its harsh conditions and solitary confinement system, Eastern State has a chilling history of suffering and psychological torment.

Today, it’s a hotspot for paranormal investigators who report ghost sightings, unexplained sounds, and shadowy figures. Its gothic architecture and grim past make it a top destination for haunted prison tours worldwide.

What was the silence rule in Alcatraz?

Alcatraz enforced a strict ‘silence rule’ during its early years as a federal prison. Inmates were only allowed to speak during designated times, such as meals or recreational periods.

This rule was designed to maintain order and prevent the planning of escapes or uprisings.

Violating the silence rule could result in severe punishment, including time in solitary confinement.

Over time, the rule was relaxed due to psychological concerns and mounting criticism.

What is the secret room in Alcatraz?

The so-called ‘secret room’ in Alcatraz refers to the underground utility tunnels and hidden cells beneath the prison, some of which were unknown to the public for decades.

These hidden areas were used for various purposes, including inmate transport, storage, and possibly covert disciplinary action.

In recent years, researchers using ground-penetrating radar have discovered previously undocumented tunnels and chambers beneath the recreation yard, fuelling speculation about secret operations or escape routes.

Why did Alcatraz prison close?

Alcatraz prison was shut down on March 21, 1963, due to rising maintenance costs, environmental wear, and its inability to meet evolving correctional standards.

The island’s isolation made it expensive to supply and maintain, and the facility was deteriorating from constant exposure to saltwater and wind.

Additionally, advancements in prison reform and infrastructure elsewhere made Alcatraz obsolete. The closure marked the end of one of America’s most notorious penitentiaries.

Could Alcatraz reopen?

In May 2025, US President Donald Trump signalled his intention to have Alcatraz reopened. The federal government owns the island, so it is under their jurisdiction and the building is maintained by the National Park Service as a historic and tourist site.

Reopening the prison would likely require a huge investment in order to modernise the facility and make it secure.

