‘Mummy, it’s chemo Wednesday’: My daughter’s ‘virus’ was really leukaemia

Katy Rayner and her husband Jacob were devastated when their two-year-old daughter Dotty was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL)

As Dotty endured chemotherapy, lumbar punctures and lengthy hospital stays, Camp Quality provided vital support

Now four years old, Dotty continues treatment while attending kindergarten and dreaming about the future

Here Katy Rayner, 29, tells her own story, in a letter, to the charity that helped her family most

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Dear Camp Quality,

Called into a private room, I had a sinking feeling in my stomach.



Hours earlier, we’d whisked our girl Dorothy – or Dotty – to The Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne after she woke in the night sweating and vomiting up blood.



It was April 8, 2025, and she’d been out of sorts for weeks. Trip after trip to the GP had us convinced she had a UTI or a virus, but Dotty, two, continued to deteriorate.



‘Dotty has leukaemia,’ the specialist told us now.

Jacob, Dotty, Lincoln and Katy. Credit: Supplied

My husband Jacob, then 37, and I were shocked hearing the news.



‘It can’t be,’ I stammered, crumpling into Jacob’s arms in tears.



‘We believe it is acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL),’ he said, explaining it was a fast-growing cancer of the blood and bone marrow that affects white blood cells.

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Dotty would need urgent chemotherapy to give her the best chance to beat it.



But my gorgeous girl was only two years old. It seemed cruelly unfair.

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Dotty in hospital. Credit: Supplied

We explained to Dotty as best we could, but she was too young to really understand.



A happy tot, Dotty loved playing with her big brother, Lincoln, then eight.



‘Push me faster Lincoln,’ she’d yell as he zoomed her around on her pushbike.



She was an adventurous little social butterfly, who chatted to everyone she met.

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Dotty was a little young to understand what was happening. Credit: Supplied

Dotty was admitted to the oncology ward that afternoon for chemotherapy, steroids, bone marrow aspirations and countless lumbar punctures.



Heartbroken and petrified, Jacob and I didn’t leave her side, hoping for a miracle, while family cared for Lincoln.



Despite everything, Dotty remained incredibly brave.

Even when she was frightened, she accepted she needed her medicine, and amazed us with her resilience. The doctors and nurses fell in love with her.



‘You’re such a brave little girl,’ they said before yet another lumbar puncture in early May 2025.



It made it all the more heartbreaking when she cried out in pain and tried pulling out her IV lines.



It was so hard to see my girl suffer, but I had to remain strong for her.

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Katy was in awe of Dotty’s bravery. Credit: Supplied

The endless procedures left her exhausted and overwhelmed, and sometimes she’d go very quiet. That’s when I knew chemo was taking its toll on her precious little body.



To keep her spirits high, we talked about fun things we’d do when she was well.



One day in May, while we were attending the chemotherapy day clinic, I saw a poster on the wall about you, Camp Quality – a charity that supports children with cancer and their families.



‘This is exactly what we need,’ I said to Jacob.

After I registered online, one of your Camp Quality representatives called to explain what support we could receive.



In hospital, your child therapists helped Dotty understand procedures through play and comforted her on tough days.



And before long we were invited to our first Family Camp at Bellarine, Victoria.



In early December, the timing couldn’t have been better.



By then most of Dotty’s medication was being given at home, making her well enough to go and, before Christmas, we needed something to look forward to.

Katy and Dotty. Credit: Supplied

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You, Camp Quality, organised everything for us.

We stayed in cabins, all our meals and activities were organised, and the kids loved the animals, magic shows, and games.



You even gave us parents time together over lunch.



Dotty absolutely loved meeting other children just like her. ‘That little boy’s got a tubie like me,’ she beamed, delighted she wasn’t the only child with a feeding tube.



Here, she wasn’t the child who looked different.



Lincoln also formed friendships with other kids who understood what it was like having a sibling with cancer.



For Jacob and me, meeting parents who truly understood our challenges was life-changing.

Dotty all smiles while she was receiving chemo. Credit: Supplied

Your workers and volunteers were incredible, too, making every child feel special and giving us the chance to simply be a family again.



Seeing Dotty smile as she and Lincoln helped a magician with one of his tricks, before dissolving into giggles, made my heart soar.



For those precious moments, cancer faded into the background and my girl was a carefree kid again. Back home after the weekend-long camp, the kids didn’t stop raving about it and the difference in Dotty’s confidence was immeasurable.



‘Can we go again,’ they beamed.



Camp Quality, you wrapped our girl in love and gave us hope during the darkest of days.



It was lovely to see my little girl so happy.

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Dotty is doing well but has a long road ahead. Credit: Supplied

I’ll be forever grateful for your support, and count my lucky stars I paid attention to that poster on the wall.



Now four, Dotty is doing well, although she still has a long road ahead.



We’re hoping she’ll receive the all-clear on June 10, 2027 – her fifth birthday.



Now, she attends kindergarten, takes oral chemotherapy at home every day, has monthly blood tests and check-ups, and begins each three-month cycle with IV chemo, a lumbar puncture and steroids.



It’s a lot, but she bravely takes it in her stride.



We’re so proud of Dotty and her courage.

Dotty at the park. Credit: Supplied

‘Mummy, it’s chemo Wednesday – time to get better,’ my girl says on the day she has to take her tablet.



Best of all, Dotty is returning to her old self, and chatting to everyone she meets.



In February, we joined your Family Camp on Phillip Island, where the children swam, tackled flying foxes, and watched the penguin parade.



To show our gratitude we’re taking part in your Big Walk for Little Kids.



We couldn’t have got through this without you, and we can’t wait for the day my beautiful, strong, inspiring girl can go boldly into her future and live out her dreams.



Love, Katy

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Search Team Dotty at fundraise.campquality.org.au/sponsor to donate

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