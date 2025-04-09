Sharon Smith, 49, loved tarot cards as a teen

But the cards opened a portal to a demon

Thankfully the bad energy was cleansed

Now in later life Sharon has set up a spiritual centre

Here Sharon shares her story in her own words

Laying out the tarot cards, and consulting my handbook I read my prediction.

Looks like that boy does like me, I thought happily.

After getting the cards for my 15th birthday, I’d used them daily to ask advice. I even slept with them under my pillow.

Until then I was close to my big brother Mark, then 20, good at school, and loved horse-riding.

But gradually I began having angry outbursts, especially in my room. I also started staying out until the early hours.

My parents Janice and Robert were horrified.

Me when I was a teenager (Credit: Supplied)

One morning Mum came to wake me for school.

‘I’m not going!’ I yelled.

She gasped and ran out – screaming that my blue eyes had turned black.

After that I left home to live with a friend, and worked at McDonald’s.

I’d roam cemeteries after my night shift, looking for ghosts.

But terrified after what happened, Mum consulted a clairvoyant.

‘Your daughter has been possessed by a demon,’ she said, adding that my tarot cards had opened a portal allowing it through.

She recommended getting a priest to banish it.

Mum and Dad called in a priest to cleanse my room.

‘There’s demonic energy here,’ he said, sprinkling holy water. ‘This room is so contaminated you must strip it back.’

With my mother. Credit: Supplied

He insisted the wallpaper, curtains, carpet and bed linen all had to go.

‘We only just redecorated,’ Mum protested, but the priest was adamant.

They also burned my tarot cards in the garden. Suddenly a black cat appeared watching the flames intently.

Immediately there was a massive bang and all the house lights went out.

‘I think the evil spirit is leaving,’ Mum gasped.

Eventually a family friend persuaded me to return home.

‘I’m so glad you’re back,’ Mum wept.

As I stepped into my room, I felt a strange lightness. I was shocked when Mum told me they’d redecorated to get rid of the demonic energy.

Reading tarot cards. Credit: Supplied

Returning to my old self, I swore I’d never touch the tarot again. After leaving school, I became a police officer, like Dad.

Then, when Mark was 27, he was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Eventually he could only communicate by giving a ‘thumbs up’ and, at 32, he passed away. Grief-stricken, I booked a session with a clairvoyant.

‘Mark is here,’ she said. ‘But you don’t need me to talk to him. You have the gift yourself.’

Sceptical, I joined a local spiritual circle and, to my surprise, I started receiving messages. Mark made himself known by giving me a ‘thumbs up’ on my computer screen when I wasn’t even touching it.

In 2018, I set up a spiritual centre to help others and teach psychic development. I even picked up the tarot again, but now I protect myself by keeping the cards in a velvet bag and cleansing them with crystals first.

I don’t want to risk being possessed by a demon ever again!



Find out more at: theessexspiritualcentre.co.uk

