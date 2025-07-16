Our psychic medium’s best essential oil tips

Essential oils have been used for centuries for their therapeutic and aromatic properties.

Aside from that, they are fun to use and can make your home smell lovely!

If you’re new to the world of essential oils, building a starter kit with versatile and widely used oils is a great first step.

Here are our psychic medium’s tips on six oils for a beginner’s set, along with their benefits and uses.

Lavender oil

The calming companion

Lavender essential oil is often considered the most versatile oil. Known for its calming and relaxing properties, its scent can help reduce stress and anxiety, and promote better sleep. A few drops of lavender oil in a diffuser or on your pillow can create a peaceful atmosphere. It is also excellent for skincare, as it has soothing properties, making it great for soothing minor burns, acne and insect bites.

Peppermint oil

The energising elixir

Peppermint essential oil is known for its invigorating and refreshing qualities. It is commonly used to help headaches, aid focus and ease digestive discomfort. A drop or two diluted in a carrier oil can be applied to the temples to help ease tension headaches. Inhaling peppermint oil can also help clear nasal congestion and boost mental clarity.

Lemon oil

The fresh cleanser

Lemon essential oil has a bright, citrus aroma that can uplift the mood. It has antibacterial properties, making it an excellent choice for natural cleaning solutions. Add a few drops to a spray bottle with water to create a non-toxic surface cleaner. Lemon oil is also good for skincare, helping brighten dullness. Diffusing lemon oil can also help improve focus.

Tea tree oil

The natural healer

Tea tree essential oil is known as a go-to for easing skin issues such as acne, cuts and fungal infections. A diluted solution of tea tree oil can be applied directly to blemishes or added to shampoo to help combat the signs of dandruff. Additionally, it serves as an excellent natural household cleaner when mixed with water and vinegar.

Frankincense oil

The holistic enhancer

Frankincense essential oil is known for its grounding and meditative qualities. It is often used in spiritual practices to aid relaxation and mindfulness. It’s used in skin care, as it may help reduce signs of ageing, minimise scars and soothe irritation. Adding drops to moisturiser or a diffuser may help promote general wellbeing.

Eucalyptus oil

Sinus relief

Eucalyptus essential oil is widely used for respiratory support, helping clear sinuses and ease breathing. Adding a few drops to a bowl of steaming water and inhaling can provide relief from colds and allergies. Eucalyptus oil can also work as a natural insect repellent.

Always follow product directions for use. Essential oils are not a substitute for medical treatment. If you are unwell, consult a doctor.

Pictures: AbobeStock