Breathe out as the planet Jupiter makes itself at home in Cancer during the second half of 2025.

It’ll motivate us to take care of ourselves, our family and close connections and to hone our intuition.

Jupiter in Cancer wants us to use our powers for actions related to property purchases, our offspring or mother figures.

Romantic relationships and intimacy take on an easier, more relaxed form.

Jupiter, the learning machine, also urges us to up the ante on home study, or hospitality or midwifery training. It’s all about creating more security and stability in our lives.

Dreamy looks

We’re also encouraged to look at our roots and family values.

But, be warned! Avoid letting Jupiter’s couch-potato staycation in Cancer keep you glued to home-base.

Put good eating and workout routines on the agenda, and let go of any less than ideal situations.

Then, as Uranus leaves Pisces behind and settles into Aries, expect fashion to shift out of dreamy looks and shimmering style and become more chic, bold and fiery!

Tailored designs will be back in, and pops of bold red will be on trend.

Aries March 21 – April 20

NEXT SIX MONTHS

You embrace July by going hard with a pet project, personal trainer or a renewed social circle. Maybe rethink how you approach romantic relationships or your immediate family in September. Look to a welcome announcement or new faces. Is a proposal, pregnancy or retirement plan topping your to-do list?

LOVE & FAMILY

Try not to jump ahead in August by buying baby clothes, hiring an outfit or setting an extra place at the table. What you are hoping for will happen by December. It’s all go for a relative’s success.

LUCK & MONEY

As September slides in, you get an opportunity to upsize, downsize or move in with a group. Your finances improve from a job, online sale or inheritance. That big buy could be in your budget.

LUCKY DATES Jul 15, Sep 20, Nov 11

LUCKY NUMBERS 7, 11, 40

Taurus April 21 – May 21

NEXT SIX MONTHS From August, opportunities knock on your door, loved ones show up with surprises or a monetary matter comes to a good conclusion. Your world feels more secure, and showing gratitude sets a great example for those close to you.

LOVE & FAMILY Managing extra family responsibility from November brings fun, but avoid burn-out by eating well. That relationship turmoil ends as you learn the art of being there for your partner while also tending to your own needs. Digging up family history gives you solid answers.

LUCK & MONEY A life decision in December involves a prosperous relative, family inheritance or substantial cash prize. An official email or letter includes good news.

LUCKY DATES Aug 12, Nov 22, Dec 29

LUCKY NUMBERS 4, 13, 33

Gemini May 22 – June 21

NEXT SIX MONTHS New-found confidence comes in spades. You’re flagged to kick off a wonderful new chapter within the months of August and September, Gemini. The fine fallout is capable of reinventing your domestic domain, work world or personal relationships, so they tick all your boxes.

LOVE & FAMILY You look for ways to zhoosh up your home, or bring close ones together in September. This could be a huge stepping stone to living life the way you have always envisioned.

LUCK & MONEY Half your luck, Gemini, when July or November present a real-life meeting with someone. Money brings part of your vision board alive in September. Does this include a short trip?

LUCKY DATES Jul 15, Sep 23, Nov 17

LUCKY NUMBERS 18, 36, 42

Cancer June 22 – July 23

NEXT SIX MONTHS That daily grind is going! Your journey takes a detour in July or October, making family life simpler, shelved projects ready to go, or your home primed for a new look. It might mean awkward conversations but the result will be worth it.

LOVE & FAMILY Shifts in your significant relationship or dating techniques are highlighted in July. With compromise and vulnerability, anything spiky will be sorted by October. Strengthening bonds with older relatives brings a family secret to the surface or changes the way you see one another.

LUCK & MONEY Between October and December, an opportunity could enhance your finances. Use common sense if someone asks for a loan.

LUCKY DATES Jul 28, Oct 11, Dec 24

LUCKY NUMBERS 2, 19, 30

Leo July 24 – August 23

NEXT SIX MONTHS Despite the stream of responsibilities peering at you between July and September, Leo, you manage to put on a sunny face. Personal development replaces the rather mundane existence you created in 2025’s first half. Be prepared to reveal a new and improved you.

LOVE & FAMILY August kicks off with romance that is the catalyst for real commitment. Coupled-up? There’s no time like September to spark off your next chapter. You’re the life of the party in December.

LUCK & MONEY A financial boost in November or December allows you to place a home deposit, purchase a new set of wheels or adopt a gorgeous fur-baby. Don’t be scared to ask your boss or co-worker for that dollar-growing info.

LUCKY DATES Sep 30, Nov 27, Dec 2

LUCKY NUMBERS 5, 13, 26

Virgo August 24 – September 23

NEXT SIX MONTHS Your future looks much brighter as August chimes in, Virgo, with offers that could reinstate your inner or outer security. Finally, you have the incentive to upgrade various zones of your world. Nothing will stay the same, and you’re thrilled with the way things unfold.

LOVE & FAMILY Your relating style gets a few tweaks between September and November, leading to the love-life you’ve desired. Connecting with distant relatives, stepchildren or in-laws is a high point. A reunion is December’s gift.

LOVE & MONEY Wave goodbye to Struggle Street. Your new financial road includes more money, greater financial security, or a generous gift. Ignored projects come into full view again in November, and their completion will be a sign of lucrative times.

LUCKY DATES Aug 19, Sep 10, Nov 21

LUCKY NUMBERS 8, 43, 45

Libra September 24 – October 23

NEXT SIX MONTHS As soon as you realise your work and finances need to be your priority, Libra, it’s game on for a position or dollar-building idea. With your name on the short-list for a popular property, rental premises or networking business, pull out your inner go-getter and attend to the urgent paperwork.

LOVE & FAMILY August has plenty of options for a romantic partner, couple-counsellor or larger home. Thinking upskilling might be the answer to success? A relative or friend offers free training in September or October.

LUCK & MONEY Get those neglected projects back on the boil, as they could help prop up your income, begin your new life phase, or propel you to where you hope to reside. Kudos to a housemate or family member who contributes to the household in September or November.

LUCKY DATES Aug 19, Sep 10, Nov 21

LUCKY NUMBERS 8, 43, 45

Scorpio October 24 – November 22

NEXT SIX MONTHS Bin the strain and bounce out of bed to the tune of fabulous opportunities arriving over the next six months. Dressed for a happy dance, Scorpio? July or October sees celebration of a milestone for you or for someone close to your heart.

LOVE & FAMILY August or December sees you spending time with anxious family, cuddling up to a new relative or retrying a group activity. Do your research in September to October to avoid an awkward love-life choice.

LUCK & MONEY Think how much money you could make by selling that pile of clothes, furnishings or books in July or August. You might land a sensational second job or home business around the October-November mark. Search for holiday deals for December.

LUCKY DATES Jul 17, Oct 21, Dec 2

LUCKY NUMBERS 1, 38, 41

Sagittarius November 23 – December 21

NEXT SIX MONTHS Feeling inspired to kick-off a new chapter that’s been on the cards since January? It’s pretty much now or never, because these openings won’t come around again in a hurry. Think smart and start tweaking those personal activities or connections so they’re a good fit for this new phase.

LOVE & FAMILY To get more social in the second half of 2025, you contact past connections, join like-minded groups or come out of hibernation! A fading health issue means more stamina for romance in July or December.

LUCK & MONEY A financial or legal victory headlines the August to October stretch, with the option of committing to something that could set your mob up for the future or lock in a wild shopping spree. Put yourself in line for a promotion, presentation or prize between November and December.

LUCKY DATES Aug 8, Nov 13, Dec 11

LUCKY NUMBERS 10, 24, 28

Capricorn December 22 – January 20

NEXT SIX MONTHS Concerned what the next six months may hold, Capricorn? Your fears fade in July, when life takes on a different stance, with solutions for anything lacking financially, emotionally or physically. New concepts seep into your system, making the rest of 2025 something to celebrate.

LOVE & FAMILY That tricky issue is on its way in August or October. Compromise is at an all-time high, a reunion comes to the rescue, or there’s a light-bulb moment. Consider a singles’ dinner, date-night or family holiday for November-December.

LUCK & MONEY Your finances look more reliable between August and October, with the emphasis on a job with better pay, a downsize offer, or a relative with a gift. That self-worth inner battle is long-gone when a business opportunity or work from home offer appears.

LUCKY DATES Jul 1, Sep 14, Oct 19

LUCKY NUMBERS 14, 21, 36

Aquarius January 21 – February 19

NEXT SIX MONTHS Tackle zones that have previously proven challenging. Smile as you get into activities you’ve longed to do, people you’ve ignored and someone you could consider as your life partner. Ramping up your fitness is also on the agenda.

LOVE & FAMILY An introduction between July and September might lead to a sparkler on your ring finger, or enhanced social circle. You boost your bond with a relative or beloved friend by December.

LUCK & MONEY Clues to a cascading cash-flow come in the form of a blog, podcast, or words of advice from those who have walked in your shoes. A big buy in September or December gives the whole family or household a huge lift. Changing your forever numbers encourages a worthwhile win in October.

LUCKY DATES Sep 20, Oct 22, Dec 3

LUCKY NUMBERS 15, 18, 22

PISCES February 20 – March 20

NEXT SIX MONTHS You make everyone feel included, Pisces, as set-aside projects get underway, soured relationships are sweetened, or long-term plans show progress. Time to take a risk. Explore your heritage, family tree or someone’s irresistible profile.

LOVE & FAMILY Boundaries blur with your significant other, new relationship or in-laws. In the September to November period sharp edges are smoothed over, with conversations, social events, or fun activities making a comeback.

LUCK & MONEY Delays with a financial matter, pregnancy or medical procedure in August or October turn out to be for the best. A major monetary or physical move screams success in September, with everyone involved prospering. Time for that kitchen or bathroom reno? September or December shines here.

LUCKY DATES Aug 15, Sep 29, Nov 12

LUCKY NUMBERS 8, 17, 30

