Monthly horoscope: July 2026

Your July horoscope from psychic astrologer Kris Fontaine. Find out what the stars and planets have in store for you this month

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Aries July Horoscope: March 21 – April 20

Don’t be too quick to judge mid-month when a family member states their quite complicated case, your partner persists in protesting loudly, or your bestie brings up that touchy topic, Aries, as this could be your chance to make peace with a past situation, tell your own story, or reveal who you’ve morphed into.

A life-changing decision is locked in late-month – one that could potentially improve your monetary status.

Taurus July Horoscope: April 21 – May 21

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Whatever you need so you can put your ideas smack-bang on the map, take your relationship to the next level, or move forward with a financial matter comes to you in spades early-month, Taurus – with a backdrop of family or community support in the mix.

Hold tight when a mind-shift, emotional compromise, or your physical prowess features mid-month. And a residential opportunity arises as your month fades.

Gemini July Horoscope: May 22 – June 21

Still not listening to your inner voice? It’s time to show it more respect as your month kicks off, especially with the partnership, financial or reproduction choices you have on your plate.

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Bearing a multitude of talents has mid-month begging you to entertain visitors, communicate with newbies, or be a teaching tool for relatives.

A past connection reaches out at the end of the month.

Cancer July Horoscope: June 22 – July 23

Staying firmly in your lane isn’t so cool, Cancer, as early-month provides you with networking opportunities, legal loopholes, or financial favours requiring a little merging.

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The end result could boost your lifestyle in magical ways.

Your newly-discovered assertiveness crushes a low-ball comment, high-end brag, or mediocre mention mid-month.

Love at first bite late-month makes a dinner date something to sing about.

Leo July Horoscope: July 24 – August 23

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Despite not being a sign that naturally falls at people’s feet, is comfortable in wallflower mode, or is content taking a backseat, it’s essential to your monetary make-up to temporarily remove your crown as your month unfolds.

On the flip side, shout out loud how deeply you feel about someone mid-month, if you aim to put a ring on it, share an abode, or plan a pregnancy.

Coming to terms with a family member’s decision is essential if you value the bond.

Virgo July Horoscope: August 24 – September 23

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After hitting a speed bump slows things down with a loved one, regular date, or prickly neighbour early in the month, Virgo, you heed the wake-up call by taking a softer approach, revising your expectations, or coming to a compromise.

Power on with that brilliant budget, and it’s a five-star getaway, mini makeover, or room upgrade midway through your month.

Good health rules as late-month comes around.

Libra July Horoscope: September 24 – October 23

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It’s like a tornado turns your calendar on its head early-month, Libra, with cancelled appointments, rescheduled catch-ups, and parked promises being replaced with slabs of me-time, romantic moments, and family bonding.

Have you been waiting on a lump sum, inheritance, or pay increase? It’s safe to say the wait is over late-month.

That workout routine or vintage outfit is a fit.

Scorpio July Horoscope: October 24 – November 22

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Ready to launch yourself into the dating game, dive into a new career, or take on extra training? Make the time to kick things off.

A timetable transformation knocks out ineffective activities, deletes dull involvements, and puts a line through unnecessary commitments.

With more money streaming, adjust your budget to include those pamper tools late-month.

Sagittarius July Horoscope: November 23 – December 21

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Hold back on spilling information that may spoil a surprise, lose you your position, or create friction early-month, Sagittarius, as zipping your lips will work in everyone’s favour and bring happiness to the table.

Commitment isn’t your strong suit when it comes to emotional connections, but mid-month urges you to lose that trapped feeling and just take the leap of faith.

A body or monetary issue finds a super solution.

Capricorn July Horoscope: December 22-January 20

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Are you thinking of mixing work and pleasure, attempting long-distance relating, or flipping a friendship to suit the revamped you? It’s the least you can do for yourself early on in your month, Capricorn, as basically you deserve it!

Why not ramp up your finances with a side-hustle, work-from-home job opportunity, or market stall mid-month?

Smile and cross off another couple of wish-list items late in the month.

Aquarius July Horoscope: January 21 – February 19

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Time to cease clenching and chill out, Aquarius! As cash clarity, relationship certainty, and family fulfilment takes the lead mid-month, count yourself lucky, lucky, lucky!

Being a sign that’s naturally happy to give your significant other plenty of space when required – remind them it needs to work both ways.

A family secret, career surprise, or offspring news makes late-month worthy of a smiley face and celebration.

Pisces July Horoscope: February 20 – March 20

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Don’t dare doubt your ability to keep the whole group content when early-month includes a relative reunion, special work gathering, or online meeting, Pisces, because monetary improvement hangs on this gig.

Will your innate romantic self rule later in your month, or will you let your partner walk their love-talk instead? It might work in your favour to allow the latter to occur.

See www.krisfontaine.com. au for more, including email readings

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