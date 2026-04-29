Monthly horoscope: May 2026

Your May horoscope from psychic astrologer Kris Fontaine. Find out what the stars and planets have in store for you this month

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Aries May Horoscope: March 21 – April 20

Still racing along that car park of a highway, Aries?



Once early-month dishes out a wake-up call, you’re clearing out your boredom drawers, cancelling unusable trainings, and getting back to what counts – physically, financially, and emotionally.



Mid-month calls you out on a relationship, family or private move that could block your personal growth.



That packed wish-list receives a bunch of ticks as you finish off your month.

Taurus May Horoscope: April 21 – May 21

You don’t waste any time early on in your month, Taurus – especially not with the range of opportunities planting themselves right in your path.



It’s just a matter of de-cluttering, reapplying, or restoring your faith in loved ones, and you’re on your way.



Late-month highlights the good impression you give a first date, your boss, or new in-law.



Oh, and while you’re at it, why not show off your banging bod?

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Gemini May Horoscope: May 22 – June 21

On your mark early-month to flip this life stalemate on its head and re-establish yourself as the productive, accomplished, communicative human you are, Gemini, as your world spins towards envisioned success, happy families, and increased cash flow.



Don’t be alarmed if things suddenly accelerate on the romantic front mid-month with your special person ramping up joint goals, or an overdue meet-up with that long-distance love target.

Cancer May Horoscope: June 22 – July 23

Let your inner warrior lead early-month if culling toxic connections, formatting future functions, or putting a team together, Cancer, as allowing exceptions for bad behaviour means you lose.



On the flip side, your loving nature isn’t at risk when reconnecting with a past lover, assisting with a newborn, or taking care of an elderly relative mid-month. Building fitness from tip-to-toe features late-month.

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Leo May Horoscope: July 24 – August 23

Ready to slip off those dull colours and let your innate brightness shine again early-month?



You can’t change what has happened, and fearing the future is counter-productive, Leo – when all is said and done, nothing short of reigniting your personal power, creating a more affluent existence, and enjoying the company of loved ones stars from mid-month.



The heat is turned up in a romantic relationship late-month.

Virgo May Horoscope: August 24 – September 23

The joy of life makes a comeback as mid-month shows up, Virgo, with money issues finally subsiding, family clashes being buried, and a health matter now permanently parked.

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As your month unfolds, you can expect a newly-formed relationship to flourish, a work offer to top them all, or news of a birth to take your breath away!

Don’t jump to conclusions about a newbie, co-worker, or relative later in the month.

Libra May Horoscope: September 24 – October 23

.Your natural levelling techniques calms an awkward romantic conversation, unsettled domestic domain, or chaotic coffee catch-up at the start of your month, Libra, ending with maximum hugs and kisses, lightbulb moments, and satisfied tummies.



Mid-month showcases monetary movement to cater for your desire list, a family getaway, or trending outfit.



That property purchase, forever home or shop lease draws closer.

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Scorpio May Horoscope: October 24 – November 22

If your life has been tinged with a torrent of technical issues, collection of caustic connections, or a barricade to your ambitions, things do a 180-turn midway in the month, with the pendulum swinging your way in pertinent zones.

Bring back belly butterflies when your special person returns, you wait nervously for your date, or an adoption is flagged to happen.

Sagittarius May Horoscope: November 23 – December 21

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Cash clarity, insurance information, or an investment proposal points to goals coming to fruition, following your flagged insight, and ensuring things are in order for certain loved ones early-month.



This makes space for the next step in your relationship, involving new work, or with that household expansion plan.



Determine if your calendar can support a fuller social life, interstate travel, or extended family visits as your month fades.

Capricorn May Horoscope: December 22-January 20

Why would you want to switch places with someone else, Capricorn, when the situation early-month makes way for all those lovely vision board pictures to manifest?



Sure, it might mean rolling up your sleeves, getting your hands dirty, and being head-down-tail-up, but you’re rarely afraid of a little hard work.



Producing perfect plates for dinner guests, fussy eaters, or your best beloved is pure pleasure later in your month.

Aquarius May Horoscope: January 21 – February 19

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You usually follow your head, Aquarius, while your beautifully beating heart takes a backseat and really doesn’t stand a chance in the scheme of things!



The script changes mid-month, when you allow those feels to take precedence, and surprisingly, won’t regret it for a moment.



Your no-fail confidence returns, with late month seeing you trump a repeat group situation that floored you a couple of months ago.

Pisces May Horoscope: February 20 – March 20

A dried-up situationship is no place to flap your flailing fins, Pisces.



Luckily, mid-month involves meeting someone super or doing something amazing that washes those shrivelled chips off your shoulders.



Your slippery sense of humour helps achieve success when applying for a sought-after job, residential vacancy, or car purchase.



Late-month you effectively tackle a domestic matter or financial issue.

See www.krisfontaine.com. au for more, including email readings

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