Your 2026 stars: What does the year hold for you?

With the planets residing in either Air or Fire signs during 2026, it’s all systems go for blasts of self-expression, creativity, energy and social interaction.



Life moves at a rapid speed with the exchange of ideas, networking, and sensational situations building at a faster pace. Circumstances that bring people together are strongly featured. In essence, it’s a year to get excited about life again!



Planetary shifts include finalising the over-sensitive and over-critical Pisces-Virgo influence and kicking off the more vibrant, openly communicative Aquarius-Leo polarity both globally and personally.



With lucky lady Jupiter heading into fiery Leo while coupled-up with the Aquarian-Saturn-Neptune alignment, the theme points to easier conversations, positive technological shifts, and more spiritual independence.



The year 2026 is all about calming the farm, cultivating peace, and boosting good fortune, putting a positive spin on relationships – personally, politically and worldwide.



As Uranus locks lips with Pluto in September, expect the bigger picture to exhibit growth, reflecting beautifully in your own world. Flag a wealth increase in your calendar!



Aries: March 21-April 20

Year Ahead

So 2025 threw you a few curveballs, Aries, but here’s a big welcome to 2026 – a year offering more physically stimulating and extra-emotional opportunities. As February comes to life, expect a revolving door of newbies sent to give you the heads-up on wealth creation, relationship success, or living your dream.



Love and Family

With your personal power reigniting, March or June propels you to initiate a home make-over, propose marriage, or reunite the family. On the flip side, it’s all about you between August and September, with singles hitting the dating circuit, while coupled-up Rams enjoy a kid-free vacation.



Luck and Money

Lady Luck is on board in May or October, with an approved loan, pregnancy results, or health test. Should you join forces with a relative, friend or co-worker in a land purchase, venue rental, or car share? Make that choice during January or December, just as a family member makes the grade in their field.



Lucky Numbers 8, 15, 36.

Taurus: April 21-May 21



Year Ahead

As you plod into 2026, slip on a smile, Taurus, because the February-to-April period brings true-fit elements into your world. Ask yourself: are you ready for a lifestyle change, serious relocation or amicable separation? With ‘tedious’ moved out of your vocabulary, the answer has to be yes!



Love and Family

Once you free yourself from toxic connections, it’s game on for healthier bonds with individuals who refuse to bring baggage to the table. Tying up those loose ends between June and August makes way for a new family member, long-distance arrival, or a special delivery. July or November is indicative of forever romance.



Luck and Money

Those extra dollars coming your way in March or September are due to a family business, sharing an inheritance, or selling a piece of property. That health issue does a lucky flip in January or August thanks to a recommended body therapist, holistic healer, or pure Taurean perseverance.



Lucky Numbers 4, 12, 40.

Gemini: May 22-June 21

Year Ahead

From January to May, you’re back to basics in order to kickstart a new life chapter with you and yours. Those crushed dreams are yesterday’s news, as new opportunities come at you left, right and centre. Expect a job transfer, financial flip or big purchase.



Love and Family

Your standout in February or July is celebrating a new commitment, renewing your vows, or sensibly sliding into the singles’ market. Family news in September or November includes an unexpected pregnancy, anticipated wedding or dedicated divorce. A trip down memory lane indirectly enables the rebooting of a past friendship, a well-paid position, or travel opportunity.



Luck and Money

February gives you the financial fix you’ve been waiting for, providing cash to splash on items and activities flagged for the future. Skill-sharpening in March or December puts you in a pay bracket to match your vast experience or abilities. That granny flat idea is a winner.



Lucky Numbers 24, 26, 33.



Cancer: June 22-July 23

Year Ahead

Last year’s toxic choices become history as they’re replaced by supportive, loving connections and situationships. Whatever you do from January through to May complies with your wish-list, Cancer, bringing security, stability and major love to the forefront. Staying on top of your mental health and physical fitness gets five stars too.



Love and Family

You’re more than prepared for a drama-free relationship, dialing down the domestic rhetoric, or making a move to a more peaceful environment as March or October appears. Taking a deep dive into your family background in June or September reveals more than you expected, a series of surprises, or a stand-out ancestor.



Luck and Money

You get a financial break in February/March, allowing you to put down a home deposit, purchase that car, or take a family holiday. Still contemplating working-from-home, further study, or a training upgrade? Before you make more excuses, lock it in for April or July.



Lucky Numbers 1, 18, 23.

Leo: July 24-August 23

Year Ahead

Tackling 2025’s loose threads makes moving into a new life chapter between March and May seamless, Leo; and being a natural boss, loved ones are on board – no questions asked. Torn between reinventing your appearance and staying with the reliable? Given 2026 equals new beginnings, start perusing on-trend looks.



Love and Family

If you’ve been holding your breath for baby news, bended-knee action, or the departure of a difficult person, Leo, it’s all happening amidst action-packed February and April. Family time takes on a whole new look as soon as you set stricter boundaries, turn off devices, or recapture the closeness.



Luck and Money

Happy dance time! You’re recommended for a job, start that course, or get lucky with someone you’ve had your eye on for months during the August-to-October period. Those generous donations or time spent with those in need karmically comes back to you as money-spinners in February or November.



Lucky Numbers 4, 8, 21.

Virgo: August 24-September 23

Year Ahead

Don’t dare look in your rearview mirror as 2026 shows up, Virgo, because anything complicated, confusing or co-dependent is so 2025. Embrace the income increase, love-life lift, and well-being surge kicking off between January and March. This allows you to finally do you, get back into life, and enjoy intimacy again.



Love and Family

It’s inevitable between July and September, Virgo: almost as soon as you create healthier communication with a long-distance involvement, your adored partner, or a family member, your priorities do a backflip, and your future looks spectacular. Kudos for offering someone temporary accommodation.



Luck and Money

You’re lucky to have extra dollars in your hard-working pocket for a road trip, family reunion, or belated engagement to go ahead in August or November. Being in the right place at the right time to meet someone who’ll play a significant part in your life makes July or December memorable.



Lucky Numbers 33, 37, 45.

Libra: September 24-October 23

Year Ahead

2026 encourages forgiveness, compassion and complete understanding for yourself, Libra, as you cease trying to balance on that swaying tightrope and cull those claustrophobic circumstances. Featured in your recharged mix are a more solid income, fuller family connection, and a re-lit love-life launching in May to August.



Love and Family

A beautiful blast of family love, romantic love, or first-born love encapsulates your heart in June or September, making it possible to complete those tedious tasks in record time. Alternatively, if you’re committed to newfound or continuing singledom, Libra, remind others that ‘single’ is the new ‘married’!



Luck and Money

If a business offer, networking opportunity, or monetary method feels a tad shady in March or July, Libra, trust your gut and wait for a legit substitute in November. Stay on a positive note concerning an investment or house purchase, as it might only need some subtle tweaking.



Lucky Numbers 30, 34, 39.

Scorpio: October 24-November 22

Year Ahead

Your 2026 celestial profile contains the visualisation board items that are good for you. That 2025 big reveal belatedly opens doors to premier encounters, prime interactions, and positive prospects of various denominations. Making sense of elements from your childhood could make you a dollar-building influencer.



Love and Family

After a serious Loveland dry spell, Scorpio, your special person makes their debut, returns to where they belong, or indirectly crosses your path between February and July. You clearly feel the vibe when they arrive. A family getaway involves mending those broken bridges or uncovering a mystery.



Luck and Money

April or August piles on opportunities to launch a massive business idea, create an online income, or build a wicked website, Scorpio, providing extreme creativity and putting you back in the black. Why not flag that car upgrade, wardrobe update or home reinvention for September or November?



Lucky Numbers 17, 32, 41.

Sagittarius: November 23-December 21

Year Ahead

Take the necessary action to recreate your world to reflect the new-and-improved person you’ve become as a result of 2025’s challenges. Suddenly, in January or May, you’re not joined at the hip to your socials and phone, giving you freedom to indulge in those adrenalin-pumping activities you’ve been majorly missing.



Love and Family

If your intention is to morph your significant relationship into more of a fit in February or April, Sagittarius, see if you can pull out some compromise. Consider yourself seriously single? A casual connection could turn into something more permanent. Meeting a new family member creates an instant bond.



Luck and Money

Big tick to your 2026 to-do list, particularly as it includes putting a brake on overspending in order to afford your end-of-year vacay or kids’ extra-curricular classes. Additionally, in July or September an overdue lump sum appears on your statement, or that family inheritance finally comes through.



Lucky Numbers 11, 14, 38.

Capricorn: December 22-January 20

Year Ahead

‘Climb every mountain’ becomes your catch phrase in 2026, Goaties, when you put your over-cautious side to bed, do your due diligence, and land exactly where you plan. It’s your year to earn real respect, put your name on the map, or show those doubters what you’re really made of.



Love and Family

Even though love runs rampant in March through to May, Capricorn, your priority is making a personal project super-successful, and loved ones need to accept this. Putting yourself first is excellent for your health – mind, body and spirit. No stress, that family holiday in November or December is still locked in.



Luck and Money

You learn that when you work at something you love it doesn’t really feel like work, and you get lucky to do just this while making a pretty packet. Before you make a down payment in July or December, question the bot, check your password, or avoid human error.



Lucky Numbers 6, 16, 27.

Aquarius: January 21-February 19

Year Ahead

Bring those amazing 2025 learnt-lessons into 2026 – like allowing your vulnerability to shine, bringing intimacy alive, and letting others take the lead occasionally. Sharing your world with someone special, and sharing your stepped-up finances with those who matter, begins in January and continues until July.



Love and Family

The tone of your love-life is sultry, sensual and so different from what you’ve experienced before in February to May, Aquarius – it’s goodbye to safe long-distance and hey to close connection. Expect family interaction and forever friendships to fly too. Enjoy an interstate getaway in August or November.



Luck and Money

Your positive attitude and good luck spills over to offspring, siblings or in-laws in March or October, Aquarius, when their money matters take a nice turn, with learning fees, IVF costs, or property purchase totally doable. Meanwhile, you’re weighing up home expansion, family vacation, or designer bag prices.



Lucky Numbers 2, 22, 37.

Pisces: February 20-March 20

Your Year Ahead

Apply 2025’s strategies to 2026, and they either work like a dream or become a total nightmare – make the former happen by mustering up more realism! Good news on the family front, in your financial zone, or within your romance quarters in the September-to-December time slab. Marriage, baby-brain, or financial gain, anyone?



Love and Family

It’s a socially-sensational time starting April or August, Pisces, featuring a true-love connection, if single (dare you to wear that dress!), or if attached, wonderful new ties. There’s no need to dog-paddle into July or November’s family conference, school reunion, or parents’ night – you’ve got this!



Luck and Money

Feel the buzz around a monetary opportunity in October, Pisces, but read the room correctly, do your homework, and check with your financial advisor before signing up. It’s a big ‘YES’ to additional work, extra hours, or home improvement in March or December.



Lucky Numbers 3, 5, 12.