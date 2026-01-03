Your Weekly Stars: January 5 – January 11

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Are you a little addicted to someone’s company, something screening, or soaking up attention? Red flags furiously flapping, Aries, so address the underlying issue. Concurrently, financial fulfillment or a satisfying job is nicely flagged.

Lucky numbers 2, 8, 41

Advertisement

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Culling discordant connections instantly makes space for real interactions, happier family time, and an opportunity to do your fave thing: chilling out. Upgrading your skillset, apartment or wardrobe is the next step to complacency.

Lucky numbers 16, 33, 45

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Despite bumps along the way, you’re almost in a position where you get to make the calls, count the cash, or set the date, Gemini, so why spoil it now? Brand that finger-bling ‘recyclable’ – time for something meaningful. Lucky numbers 1, 19, 23

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

You say you would do anything for a loved one, Cancer, but when the crunch comes, are you ready to change direction, move house, or sign a declaration? A body issue or monetary matter completely concludes.

Lucky numbers 16, 32, 42

Leo

July 24 – August 23

A family get-together, relationship landmark, or neighbourhood project is an obvious catalyst for changing careers, creating cash, or revising your political standing. Self-praise comes naturally, Leo, but Thursday calls for humility by the truckloads.

Lucky numbers 4, 9, 31

Advertisement

READ MORE: Laughter really is the best medicine – here’s why



Virgo

August 24 – September 23

It’s clearly your call, Virgo, but do you really think clutching onto an unfulfilling situationship is your stairway to solving a monetary matter, improving your personal best, or conquering that ambition? Great news coming on the family front.

Lucky numbers 20, 26, 29

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Your stellar agenda demands you take hold of the opportunities filling your inbox or via genuine cold calls with both of your elegant hands, Libra, because if not now, then when? A road trip or plane journey is dangled.

Lucky numbers 11, 14, 30

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Before flippant feedback, raucous reviews or a caustic conversation can come back to bite you, Scorpio, choose your words carefully and keep your bristles trimmed. Listen to must-have information about a wealth-building strategy.

Lucky numbers 10, 25, 28

Advertisement

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

In order to move forward with a family plan, interstate relocation, or regional opportunity, Sagittarius, set a reminder not to overshare or under-commit. Why not celebrate an anniversary, engagement or separation in style?

Lucky numbers 12, 15, 34

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

A stream of feelings nicely overwhelms you when meeting a family member, long-distance lover, or furry friend for the first time. You are going to love how a financial investment or residential matter lands, Capricorn!

Lucky numbers 3, 36, 42

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Your heart knows better, Aquarius, but your self-defeating mind-chatter is leading you astray! Simple: follow your calling, connect with your soulmate, or merge the families. No more cash-poor or cramped living space for you.

Lucky numbers 6, 32, 36

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Floating your financial boat is an unexpected monetary payback, fantastic family discovery, or hoped-for shares’ dividends. Shine a bright light on your significant relationship or hoard of relatives, Pisces, and you’ll notice it’s all about love.

Lucky numbers 5, 22, 44

Advertisement

See www.krisfontaine.com. au for more, including email readings

READ MORE: How Aussie mum’s holiday plans turned into a fight for life

Zodiac signs and astrology

Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.

Advertisement

The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.

The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.

Advertisement

Sign up to receive the latest

news and offers from that’s life! SIGN UP NOW Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.