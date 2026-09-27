Your weekly stars: September 28 – October 4

Aries
March 21 – April 20
Looking for a little extra before kicking off a romantic relationship, starting a family business, or putting a home deposit down, Aries? It could literally be there on Friday. Would it hurt to book in for a health check?
Lucky numbers: 2, 8, 15
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
Keeping your boundaries tight guarantees not being forced into a family feud, dragged into a domestic drama, or roped into a relationship issue, Taurus, making those party plans more than doable. Focus on a looming financial flip.
Lucky numbers: 13, 27, 31
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
Subtle tension between keeping your adored posse happy and doing your own thing reaches it’s peak on Saturday, Gemini, providing an instant out, better balance, or bright idea. On the flip side, your body becomes more flexible.
Lucky numbers: 20, 39, 42
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Someone reminds you what’s important for your ongoing health, future plans, or family set-up, Cancer, followed by a lightbulb moment as to what currently makes you tick. Too scummy to sell? Sprucing it up equals big dollars.
Lucky numbers: 5, 9, 25
Leo
July 24 – August 23
As something you’ve been struggling with winds down, a more satisfying situation takes its place, Leo, enabling you to show off your best self! Since your powers of attraction are on fire, why not polish up that personality profile?
Lucky numbers: 11, 14, 26
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
You may be out of your comfort zone with introspection, Virgo, but it allows you to clear outstanding family issues, kiss and make-up with your passion-partner, or make a fresh start with a paid position. Prioritise workouts.
Lucky numbers: 3, 16, 19
Libra
September 24 – October 23
If you feel destabilised by the comings and goings of people and circumstances recently, Libra, Tuesday tantalises you with wonderful options to calm the farm. Addressing a monetary matter puts you back in black.
Lucky numbers: 28, 33, 41
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
What motivates you since certain loved ones have moved away, boring work is your bread-and-butter, or there’s an overload of free-time, Scorpio? It’s just around the corner. You’re a star on socials.
Lucky numbers: 18, 32, 43
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 21
There’s a clue in the email, pointer on the page, or hint in someone’s voice, Sagittarius, so don’t hesitate to reply with interest, do a dynamic search, or make a subtle move. Unfamiliar territory is a symphony for your senses.
Lucky numbers: 17, 23, 44
Capricorn
December 22 – January 20
If a love message means monopolising your time, stretching your limits, or sniffs of cringe, heed your body’s reactions, as your person is coming. A monetary victory, property purchase, or inheritance is headlined.
Lucky numbers: 10, 12, 24
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
You’re a rockstar with respect to propping up friends, Aquarius, but consider leaving them to their own devices on Thursday, when shooting your own star is essential for financial gain. A tiresome trigger simply evaporates.
Lucky numbers: 6, 18, 22
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
Make a point of speaking your truth when confronted with competitive colleagues, frantic friends, or a lazy lover, Pisces, as this will immediately make them back-pedal. Your bandwidth has ample capacity for new study.
Lucky numbers: 3, 27, 45
Zodiac signs and astrology
Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.
The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.
In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.
The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.
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