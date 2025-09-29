What do your moon cycles mean?

Have you ever looked up at the night sky and felt drawn to the moon?

Advertisement

For centuries, people across the globe have watched the moon’s phases and aligned their lives – emotionally, spiritually, and practically – with its rhythm.

The moon offers a simple truth – life moves in cycles.

By aligning with the moon’s cycles, you can bring more intentionality and magic into your everyday life.

New moon

INTENTIONS: The sky is dark, and the moon is invisible – a cosmic clean slate.

Advertisement

The new moon represents a time to plant seeds of goals, projects, or internal transformation.

Spiritually, this is your moment to set intentions and dream boldly.

Think of it as the start of a lunar month-long journey toward becoming your next version of self.

Advertisement

Waxing crescent

PLANNING: As a sliver of light returns, your energy should begin to rise.

The waxing crescent invites you to take small, deliberate steps towards the intentions you set.

It’s a phase of hope, curiosity, and quiet momentum.

Spiritually, it’s about aligning your actions with your dreams.

Advertisement

First quarter

COMMITMENT: Half the moon is visible now – a sign of duality and choice.

This is a time of change and growth.

You may face obstacles or self-doubt, but it’s also a powerful period to recommit and clarify your purpose.

Spiritually, it asks – will you rise to meet the challenge?

Advertisement

Full moon

ILLUMINATION: The full moon is a showstopper – and it’s no wonder this phase is the most famous.

Fully lit, the moon shines a light on what has come to fruition and what must be let go.

Emotionally charged and spiritually potent, the full moon is ideal for releasing what no longer serves you and expressing gratitude for what has grown.

Advertisement

Waxing gibbous

ADJUSTMENT: This nearly full moon is all about fine-tuning.

Your ideas are taking shape, and now is the time to refine and prepare for manifestation.

Spiritually, it’s about trust –trusting that your efforts are leading somewhere, even if the final picture isn’t clear yet.

Waning gibbous

GRATITUDE: The light begins to wane, but the spiritual work continues.

Advertisement

This is a time for reflection, teaching, and giving back.

Share your insights or support others on their journey.

Spiritually, this phase is about integrating what you’ve learned.

READ MORE: Our psychic medium’s best essential oil tips

Advertisement

Last quarter

REASSESSMENT: Another half-moon – but this time, the energy turns inward.

It’s a phase of letting go, forgiving, and re-evaluating.

Spiritually, it’s time for deep reflection – what will you carry forward, and what can you release?

Waning crescent

SURRENDER: The cycle closes in stillness. This quiet moon encourages deep rest, meditation, and surrender.

Advertisement

Spiritually, this is where you prepare to be reborn – with a clearer heart and lighter soul – at the next new moon.

TIP: To find the latest moon phase, Google ‘current moon phase’ for your location.

Visit michelledeangelis.com.au

READ MORE: Spooky romance – I met my hubby in a graveyard

Advertisement

Sign up to receive the latest news and offers from that’s life! Close Thank you for subscribing! About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint. By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use