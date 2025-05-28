  •  
Spooky romance: I met my hubby in a graveyard

Karen Tiller was looking for spirits but found love with ghost hunter Allen Tiller while visiting a graveyard
Man and woman smile for the camera. He is wearing a black pac-man shirt.
Allen and Karen together
Supplied
  • Karen Tiller, 32, from Gawler, SA, hit the jackpot when she found love with ghost hunter Allen while visiting a graveyard
  • Allen, one of the world’s top ghost hunters, and Karen married and are still in love after 14 years
  • Now the pair spend their time hunting ghosts together

Here, Karen tells her story in her own words

Let’s check out St John’s Catholic cemetery in Kapunda,’ a friend suggested one day. ‘It’s meant to be haunted.’

‘Sounds scary,’ I said but, intrigued, I went along.

We soon discovered we weren’t alone – there was a group of people hunched over strange devices. We learned they were a paranormal investigation team, Eidolon Paranormal.

Fascinated, I got chatting to the charismatic founder, Allen. An avid historian and genealogist, he told me he’d started the group four years earlier in 2007, to scientifically investigate all things paranormal.

‘Talking to the deceased is just like talking to anyone,’ he said. ‘Just ask them a question and see if they reply.’

‘Yikes,’ I replied, petrified.

As a bartender, I was more used to talking to drunks! But by the end of the night, Allen had me talking to the dead too!

I was hooked. Not just on the ghost-hunting – on Allen himself.

graves in graveyard surrounded by fences
St John’s Catholic cemetery where Karen and Allen found love. (Credit: Supplied )

So when he invited me to a paranormal meet-up at the abandoned Kapunda copper mine, SA, I didn’t hesitate.

Soon we were investigating haunted locations together – from jails, hotels, museums and shops, to theatres and dry cleaners! I took notes and videoed everything, while Allen and the team set up and monitored the ghost-hunting equipment.

Always a bit of a scaredy-cat, I had to force myself to man up when spooky things happened. Once, at the former Aradale Lunatic Asylum, I felt a menacing presence about to grab me.

‘Argh!’ I cried, but no-one was there.

Checking the film, we saw a flashing, pulsating red orb following me!

Another time at the historic Gladstone Gaol, we saw an investigator enter a cell followed by a shadowy figure. We sprinted over, but the person was alone.

The figure was clearly a ghostly apparition.

Other times I was stunned by the beauty we saw. Once at the Kapunda public cemetery, magical sparkles appeared around us, as though shimmery glitter had been thrown in the air.

READ MORE: How a psychic found my cancer

Man and woman on their wedding day standng in front of a vintage baby blue car. She is wearing a strapless lace wedding dress and he is wearing a black suit with a red shirt
Allen and Karen’s wedidng at Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church (Credit: Supplied )

‘Isn’t that beautiful?’ I gasped.

‘It is,’ Allen agreed.

Six months on, Allen took me back to St John’s Cemetery where we’d met and proposed. I didn’t hesitate. Nothing says romance like being surrounded by the dearly departed!

We married in Saint Rose of Lima Catholic church and spent our honeymoon in Sydney investigating cemeteries!

While there, Allen was invited by producers to discuss filming a new TV show, called Haunting: Australia, in which six of the best ghost hunters in the world joined up to investigate our most haunted locations. We were thrilled that Allen was chosen.

Today, 14 years on, I still work with Allen, 48, taking notes and filming everything before we publish our spooky findings on our YouTube channel.

I continue to find the paranormal fascinating – although I’m still a bit afraid of ghosts!

Visit eidolonparanormal.blogspot.com for more information.

Profile picture of Eva Lewicki
Writer Eva Lewicki Writer

Eva is a hugely experienced real-life writer and editor. Former editor of that's life!'s New Zealand edition, she was also associate editor of the Australian magazine. A published author and columnist, she also worked in London as foreign correspondent for Time Out magazine. She is now a freelance writer and founder of Inkwell Media.

