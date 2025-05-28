Karen Tiller, 32, from Gawler, SA, hit the jackpot when she found love with ghost hunter Allen while visiting a graveyard

Allen, one of the world’s top ghost hunters, and Karen married and are still in love after 14 years

Now the pair spend their time hunting ghosts together

Here, Karen tells her story in her own words

Advertisement

Let’s check out St John’s Catholic cemetery in Kapunda,’ a friend suggested one day. ‘It’s meant to be haunted.’

‘Sounds scary,’ I said but, intrigued, I went along.

We soon discovered we weren’t alone – there was a group of people hunched over strange devices. We learned they were a paranormal investigation team, Eidolon Paranormal.

Fascinated, I got chatting to the charismatic founder, Allen. An avid historian and genealogist, he told me he’d started the group four years earlier in 2007, to scientifically investigate all things paranormal.

Advertisement

‘Talking to the deceased is just like talking to anyone,’ he said. ‘Just ask them a question and see if they reply.’

‘Yikes,’ I replied, petrified.

As a bartender, I was more used to talking to drunks! But by the end of the night, Allen had me talking to the dead too!

I was hooked. Not just on the ghost-hunting – on Allen himself.

Advertisement

St John’s Catholic cemetery where Karen and Allen found love. (Credit: Supplied )

So when he invited me to a paranormal meet-up at the abandoned Kapunda copper mine, SA, I didn’t hesitate.

Soon we were investigating haunted locations together – from jails, hotels, museums and shops, to theatres and dry cleaners! I took notes and videoed everything, while Allen and the team set up and monitored the ghost-hunting equipment.

Always a bit of a scaredy-cat, I had to force myself to man up when spooky things happened. Once, at the former Aradale Lunatic Asylum, I felt a menacing presence about to grab me.

Advertisement

‘Argh!’ I cried, but no-one was there.

Checking the film, we saw a flashing, pulsating red orb following me!

Another time at the historic Gladstone Gaol, we saw an investigator enter a cell followed by a shadowy figure. We sprinted over, but the person was alone.

The figure was clearly a ghostly apparition.

Advertisement

Other times I was stunned by the beauty we saw. Once at the Kapunda public cemetery, magical sparkles appeared around us, as though shimmery glitter had been thrown in the air.

READ MORE: How a psychic found my cancer

Allen and Karen’s wedidng at Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church (Credit: Supplied )

‘Isn’t that beautiful?’ I gasped.

Advertisement

‘It is,’ Allen agreed.

Six months on, Allen took me back to St John’s Cemetery where we’d met and proposed. I didn’t hesitate. Nothing says romance like being surrounded by the dearly departed!

We married in Saint Rose of Lima Catholic church and spent our honeymoon in Sydney investigating cemeteries!

While there, Allen was invited by producers to discuss filming a new TV show, called Haunting: Australia, in which six of the best ghost hunters in the world joined up to investigate our most haunted locations. We were thrilled that Allen was chosen.

Advertisement

Today, 14 years on, I still work with Allen, 48, taking notes and filming everything before we publish our spooky findings on our YouTube channel.

I continue to find the paranormal fascinating – although I’m still a bit afraid of ghosts!

Visit eidolonparanormal.blogspot.com for more information.

Loading the player…

Advertisement