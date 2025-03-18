What does Venus in retrograde mean for you?



Love planet Venus will be in retrograde until April, but what will that mean for us on earth?

‘Retrogrades are all about introspection—think of it like a cosmic pause button that forces you to look inward,’ says psychic medium and manifestation expert Linda Willow Roberts.

‘With Venus retrograde, expect relationship problems to come crawling out of the woodwork.

‘You might find yourself questioning what (or whom) you really want.’

Now is not the time to reunite with an ex, Linda told that’s life! ‘Sometimes people can come back your past not because they’re right but to see if you’ve learned your lesson.’

And as for starting new relationships, be wary if everything is all it seems.

‘Who might feel like a soulmate might just be an illusion in the retrograde haze,’ Linda said. ‘At the moment with relationships, most of all it’s about what’s not working.’

Rose-coloured glasses could be falling off after lunar eclipse on March 14, and with Venus in Aries there could be restlessness in the air, Linda said.

And on March 14, mercury enters retrograde too until April 6 – and there’s a risk of going back to old ways and habits.

‘Mercury retrogrades are notorious for going back to old ways so that you can finally let them go.

‘The best way to handle this? Self-knowledge. Catch the emotional hooks when they’re triggered, own them, and say to yourself. Where am I still working out this pattern in my life? ‘

Linda, whose psychic talents led her to warn her daughter to leave the Lockyer Valley ahead of the 2011 flooding tragedy, said that the most common question she was asked during readings was about love and relationships, but stressed the most important relationship anyone has is with themselves.

‘I’ve created The Manifestation Flowchart Course to help people re-wire their subconscious and align with what they truly desire. Do the work and the universe will pave the way for you,’ she said.

And there’s good news for April and May, when the retrogrades of March will ease up and make way for clarity and momentum.

‘March is setting us up for a year of transformation,’ Linda, who offers spiritual healing sessions, said. ‘Whatever is happening is for your higher good.’

See lindawillowroberts.com.au for more.



