How your Moon sign can transform your relationships

Dip your toe into the astrology of relationships, and Google will tell you it’s all about Venus. And while Venus does describe how you relate to other people and what brings you pleasure, I believe it’s the Moon that has the strongest romantic sway. Your Moon sign reveals your most instinctive love language – how you ‘do’ love before you even utter a single word or lay a finger on another person.

For this reason, the Moon holds the most potential for helping transform relationships.

Your Moon sign helps shine the light of awareness on what you need as opposed to what you want.

If you’re in a relationship, the Moon can be super-helpful. The snap, crackle and pop of your initial attraction is connected to Mars and Venus. But it’s the Moon that really speaks to what you need to maintain a sense of love and security within your relationship.

If you were born at night, your Moon sign will have an even more significant influence in your chart.

What is my Moon sign?

Your birth chart can answer this question, and so much more:

The first step to understanding your birth chart is to cast it! In the not-too-distant past, a professional astrologer would have calculated it by hand in painstaking detail. Now it’s as simple as plugging your birth data into a website (such as theastrologyofyou.com) and voilà! All you need is your date of birth, your time of birth and your location of birth. Figuring out your moon sign is as easy as entering your details into a moon signs calculator online.

Moon in Aries

The freedom to be impulsive and fun motivates an Aries Moon. Arguably the most physical of all lunar signs, explosive attraction is a non-negotiable, as is a partner who lets them take the lead – at least some of the time.

Moon in Gemini

Laughter is the preferred foreplay for this Moon sign, that’s instinctively drawn to intellectual connections. But don’t be fooled into thinking brains = boring, this is a Moon sign that finds nothing less sexy than someone who takes themselves too seriously.

Moon in Taurus

Sensual and loyal, those born with the Moon in Taurus tend to be happiest when doing what they’ve always done. Routine, ease and lack of resistance nourish their soul. The most embodied of all the Earth signs, a Taurean Moon values connection and pleasure.

Moon in Cancer

The Moon is both soft and strong placed in Cancer – the sign it rules. In love, Cancer Moons need a deep, nourishing emotional bond. This is not a person who simply falls into step with someone on an intellectual level or out of convenience. There must be a powerful emotional resonance as well.

Moon in Leo

Notice me. Watch me. Admire me. Leo Moons have so much love to give, as long as they’re given centre stage to share it from. For those born with this Moon sign their love is playful, loyal and abundant, but speaking up when they need support doesn’t come easily.

Moon in Capricorn

Strong, resilient and ambitious, Capricorn Moons are nourished by a sense of commitment and stability in their relationships. Those with this Moon sign show their love through acts of dedication, reliability and loyalty.

Moon in Virgo

When the Moon is in Virgo, it expresses its love through acts of service. A desire to find best practice in all they do means they’re never not analysing how to improve and refine things – including their relationship.

Moon in Aquarius

Analytical and independent, Aquarian Moons are nourished by being with people who share their vision. They are a glorious paradox – needing both space and autonomy, but also craving a strong connection

with kindred spirits.

Moon in Libra

The Moon in Libra seeks to understand itself through its closest bonds and is never not wondering what someone else is thinking about them. They seek equilibrium and balance in relationships, often to a fault.

Moon in Pisces

Gentle, intuitive and deeply compassionate, Pisces Moons are nourished by the act of giving. Their need to love, create and escape means they’re romantic and unflinchingly willing to give themselves over wholly to a relationship.

Moon in Scorpio

The Moon in Scorpio doesn’t let its guard down easily, but once they’re committed, their attachment is intense. Romantic and intuitive, they crave a deep connection. Physical and emotional sparks are a must-have too. As a Mars-ruled sign, sexual intimacy is the oxygen of their relationships.

Moon in Sagittarius

Big, bold and full of opinions, Sagittarian Moons have a confidence in love that makes them charismatic and impulsive. Nourished by a sense of adventure and ‘what if’, they’re happiest in relationships that allow them the space to fully express their point of view.

This is an edited extract from The Astrology of You by Emma Vidgen (Hardie Grant)