Your weekly stars: July 13 – July 19

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Thursday is cued for relationship revisiting, bestie-bonding, or a frenemy finale, Aries, while you’re also introduced to a money-pulling project. Delve into a family investigation if you’re seeking answers regarding heritage.

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Lucky numbers: 4, 18, 40

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

As you fixate on your fluctuating finances from Friday, Taurus, a lightbulb moment reminds you what it takes to reach serious stability on this front. One bad egg in the social mix doesn’t require cancelling upcoming events.

Lucky numbers: 18, 27, 32

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Your restless mind is doing the circuit of all things theoretically stimulating, while taking your focus off potentially-prosperous ideas in front of you. Sunday’s discovery reveals the reason for a loved one’s departure.

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Lucky numbers: 28, 33, 42

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Planning an interstate or overseas trip? It might involve postponing a family reunion, learning a language, or putting those big buys on hold. A nice reward lurks in your inbox, mailbox or on your doorstep.

Lucky numbers: 1, 9, 12

Leo

July 24 – August 23

You simply blitz a challenging work project, series of complicated DIY jobs, or demanding dinner party arrangements, Leo, with the underlying push being kudos from a relative or your partner. Troubleshooting a messy financial situation is effective.

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Lucky numbers: 7, 14, 16

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Now that you’re vibing with your love target, new boss, or teenager, Virgo, why not negotiate the next step in your relationship with a shared project or involving a mutual connection? For Saturday night to thrive, turn up on time.

Lucky numbers: 39, 41, 44

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Temporarily parking your life purpose to put food on the table doesn’t fill you up – but free training and a generous relative revives your mojo and provides some little luxuries. A dating app is the perfect distraction.

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Lucky numbers: 6, 8, 11

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Don’t keep your feelings buried beneath, Scorpio – not if you want a revived relationship to fly, family member to make space, or job vacancy to be yours. Clarity concerning a care facility’s services puts your mind at ease.

Lucky numbers: 13, 22, 26

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

As soon as you throw yourself into the nearby networking, local meetings or long-distance discussions, Sagittarius, the sooner your vision-board pictures or daydreams manifest. An accelerated legal matter or residential issue has a happy ending.

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Lucky numbers: 15, 35, 37

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Give your people a treat by exhibiting your dry sense of humour, sharing a lump sum, or workshopping plans for a healthier lifestyle, Capricorn, and you make their day! A reminiscent moment manifests romance.

Lucky numbers: 32, 36, 38

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Your success is set to soar, Aquarius, providing you link your life to those you love, write a knowledge-based blog, or use some coming cash to launch that project. Your plan to seduce someone needs a little work.

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Lucky numbers: 17, 21, 45

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

If you let those powerful feelings rise to the surface before digesting them, Pisces, you could block yourself from having a calm conversation with your lover, a parent, or a colleague. More money makes your world go around.

Lucky numbers: 19, 34, 39

Zodiac signs and astrology

Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.

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The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.

The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.

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