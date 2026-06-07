Your weekly stars: June 8 – June 14

Aries

March 21 – April 20

If you can’t be the best version of yourself when tackling a group enterprise, rebuilding a relationship, or catching up with family, Aries, you delay the sensational fallout waiting for collection. A monetary mishap mimics a miracle.

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Lucky numbers: 7, 9, 14

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Monday kicks off a new life phase tinted with romantic love and whatever security means to you, Taurus – plus it features a knockout body-beautifying project! Read between the lines with that quote or rental.

Lucky numbers: 2, 33, 40

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

You stumble on a potential mentor, possible position, or likely partner, Gemini, which works as a catalyst for yet another vision board standout to manifest. Pull out your sensitive side when dealing with those little darlings.

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Lucky numbers: 16, 23, 35

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Heads up, Cancer: the foundations of your personal life are about to shift – but once you realise things fit together like Lego pieces, it’s no less than a gorgeous gift. Pooled funds for a big purchase, anyone?

Lucky numbers: 1, 5, 8

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Look at that clear relationship window just waiting for you to open, Leo! If single, someone’s tagged to suit your new box-ticking list. Loved up? Charge into an exciting new chapter together. A tricky home job requires a tradie.

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Lucky numbers: 20, 31, 45

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Simultaneously, your networking project, domestic domain, and financial standing takes a turn for the better – and it won’t be long before a family matter follows suit. Saturday is marked for full-blown romance.

Lucky numbers: 18, 23, 27

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Those latent abilities of yours make a breakthrough as from Wednesday, Libra, perfectly timed for the new lifestyle you’re adopting, extended social life you’re creating, or return of someone very special. A monetary twist is untangled.

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Lucky numbers: 12, 25, 39

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

With your in-depth researching talent on full blast, Scorpio, you come up with the goods regarding a confusing family issue, unexplained financial affair, or upside-down property matter. Your closest alliance holds your hand.

Lucky numbers: 19, 22, 43

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

That stuffy situationship finally reaches a nice conclusion, a frenemy totally retreats, or a loved one’s transition is smooth-sailing, Sagittarius, leaving you massive me-time to harness your big ambition. A freebie is Thursday’s treat.

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Lucky numbers: 3, 26, 28

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Unbutton, Capricorn, as your well-tailored world receives a financial boost, residential upgrade, or relationship renewal. Not being one for dramatics, set serious boundaries during a domestic discussion, coffee catch-up, or family function.

Lucky numbers: 41, 42, 44

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Proudly usher in the remodeled you, Aquarius, revealing how interacting with your followers has improved, mingling with the in-laws gets a big tick, or disciplining younger family members is on-point. Make your intention known to a dedicated admirer.

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Lucky numbers: 6, 20, 43

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Subtle shifts in how you perceive a big player in your life, comprehend the changes in your significant relationship, or understand a sibling’s decision, Pisces, opens up a fertile conversation. Your innate intuition leads to more cash

Lucky numbers: 10, 17, 27

Zodiac signs and astrology

Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.

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The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.

The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.

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