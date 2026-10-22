After 300,000 welcomes, this hotel dog has a new leash on life

As a young pup Archie was training to be a Guide dog with Guide Dogs Tasmania, but his enthusiastic personality meant he wasn’t quite right for the role

As it turned out, Archie was the perfect temperament to be a facility dog at a hotel

After greeting around 300,000 guests, Archie’s time working at the hotel has come to an end

Here Paul Seaman, 50, from Launeston, Tas, tells his story in his own words/

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As the lobby doors of the hotel slid open, Archie’s ears pricked up.

Lifting his head from his position beside the check-in counter, his tail thumped against the carpet floor as he watched the guests roll in.

Jumping to his feet, Archie, 13, greeted guests, giving everyone the same welcome, with a happy tail wag and a hand lick.

Being a hotel pup comes with a lot of responsibility, but it’s just another day in the life for Archie.

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Archie wasn’t always destined to be a hotel dog.

Archie (Credit: Supplied)

As a young pup, he was training to be a guide dog with Guide Dogs Tasmania.

While Archie’s enthusiastic personality meant he wasn’t quite right for the role, he was the perfect temperament to be a facility dog at Peppers Silo Hotel.

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So he was adopted by the establishment’s owners, the Stewart family, in June 2018.

Shortly afterwards, Archie, then four, was ready to start his duties on the hotel’s opening day, proudly wearing a red bow around his neck.

As part of his job, he’d be assisting me, general manager, in greeting guests.

He was also on duty to calm nervous travellers, delight children and bring a smile to all the staff.

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Paul and Archie (Credit: Supplied)

Somehow, the black labrador always knew when a guest needed a little extra love or cheering up.

A gentle nudge of his snout against their hand could change their whole mood.

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Before long, Archie had developed such a strong reputation, conference organisers would request his company, and guests would even take him for walks along the Tamar River during their stays.

As word spread about his charm, he was invited to feature in a short film documentary in July 2025.

Titled Canine Concierge it features canine hotel ambassadors from across the world.

Ready for his close-up, a bright red bow at his collar, Archie woofed and wagged for the camera.

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More than eight years after joining us, Archie, our friendly canine ambassador, is as famous as our hotel itself.

‘I’m so glad to see you,’ many of our returning guests say to Archie when they arrive – some even bring him squeaky toys.

Archie at the hotel (Credit: Rob Burnett)

Everyone on our team adores having Archie around.

When our spa manager Amanda arrives for work, Archie knows that a handshake with both paws and a kiss on the cheek is the secret signal for breakfast or dinner.

Archie shares a special bond with all the staff and has become my right-hand man, sitting at my legs during staff meetings and guest check-ins.

During Covid lockdowns, Archie spent countless days isolating at my home, alongside my wife, Deniker, 50, and two kids James, 16, and Isobel, 13.

He became a loved part of our family.

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With him capturing the hearts of guests, we started sharing happy snaps of our furry employee on his Instagram page @archiethesilodog, so people could keep up with his daily antics.

Now, after greeting around 300,000 guests, Archie’s time working at the hotel has come to an end.

Hoping to fill his last years with fun, love and adventure, he will be moving in with my family.

Having grown up alongside Archie, James and Isobel are looking forward to taking care of him in his twilight years.

I can’t imagine not seeing Archie every day at the hotel.

I’ll be lost without my sidekick at work, but it’s time he enjoyed a relaxing new leash on life!

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