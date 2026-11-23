After listening to her grandmother’s treasured stories during a family visit, Queensland teen, Alice, became determined to preserve loved ones’ memories for future generations

She built a digital platform called FromBeyond.Co where people can record stories and schedule messages to be delivered to family and friends in the future

Following the loss of two grandparents and the launch of the website, Alice hopes her platform will bring comfort to families and ensure precious stories are never lost

Here Alice Footer, 17, Gold Coast, Qld, tells her story in her own words

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I was very naughty at school,’ my nan Merrin, then 76, recounted, as I burst out laughing.

My dad, Ben, then 49, shook his head, while I listened, enthralled, as Nan spoke. Nan was an inspiring character who’d loved dressing up in incredible dresses in her youth and had lived an amazing life.

After moving into a care home a few years before, she had less opportunity to wear gorgeous dresses, but her personality still shone as brightly as ever.

Sadly, as she lived overseas, in Surrey, UK, we only visited her once a year, but she got so much joy from telling us her stories.

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‘I watched a video at a friend’s funeral,’ Nan said during our visit in July 2025, explaining how funny it was.

‘When my time comes, I’d rather make people laugh than feel sad,’ she said. It was just like Nan to want to comfort her loved ones even after she was no longer around.

Back home on the Gold Coast, I shared Nan’s stories with my sisters, Nancy, 14, and Violet, five.

As they rolled around laughing, I couldn’t get what Nan said off my mind.

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READ MORE: 10-year-old girl’s GLITTER business so successful her mum quit her job!

Alice Footer – founder of From Beyond. Credit: Ben Footer

I hated that one day her and all my grandparents’ stories would vanish when they died.

‘I feel so sorry Violet might never really know grandma as I do,’ I said to Dad. ‘Wouldn’t it be great if there was a way older people could record their stories and messages for people they love?’

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‘What a great idea,’ Dad and my mum, Kellie, then 47, agreed.

In Year 10 at school, my favourite subject was business studies. So I got to work researching to see if anyone else had built a digital legacy platform. None I came across gave people the ability to schedule messages ahead of time.

This gave me an idea.

‘What about a website to schedule messages to arrive in the future – even after people’s deaths – on birthdays, Christmases and important days,’ I said to Mum and Dad. ‘Imagine the comfort it would bring their families.’

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They loved the idea.

‘People could even record a message to accompany their will,’ Mum suggested.

READ MORE: The true story helping Aussie kids understand dementia

Alice with her grandad Stanley, another main inspiration for the business. Credit: Supplied

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It’d be like they were still with you, not just in your heart, I thought.

Although it was just a concept, I’d already come up with a name for my product – FromBeyond.co.

As I juggled schoolwork, alongside competing in and coaching jujitsu, I began planning and developing my idea at night and on weekends.

My business studies teacher Mrs Sugden was very supportive.

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My parents also pitched in to help, and Dad’s friend who built websites lent a hand designing mine.

Knowing it might be hard for seniors to deal with technology, I made it super simple to navigate, with big text so it was easy to read.

When we returned to the UK this year, I sat with my grandad Stanley, 81, and told him all about what I’d been up to.

‘Why don’t we record an interview video for my platform?’ I suggested.

READ MORE: ‘You’re never too old to try something new’: Aussie Nan teachers seniors how to ride bikes

Alice, her sister Nancy and their grandmother Merrin. Left to right Alice, Merrin and Nancy. Credit: Supplied

Game as ever, Grandad started chatting away.

‘I loved taking you to football games with your Dad when you were little,’ he said, a life-long soccer fan.

He also admitted that he wished he’d asked his own parents more questions about their lives while they were still around.

It became a common theme with almost everyone I spoke to, and spurred me on to capture footage of everyone I held dear, so their memories could be treasured for generations to come.

When we sadly lost my other grandpa, Mervyn, Mum’s stepdad, in June to bile duct cancer, aged 77, I was so glad I’d been fortunate enough to sit down to chat with him before it was too late.

He’d recorded a video message. ‘That melted my heart,’ Mum said when she watched it.

My tech-savvy grandad Barry, 74, enlisted all his friends in his retirement community to help test and refine my website.

Alice at the Tech Diversity Academy Awards night, Sydney. Credit: Supplied

One of the most impactful things I’ve discovered while interviewing others was how precious time is.

Many confessed they regretted not following their dreams sooner.

‘I wish I’d pursued a career as a pro cyclist in my 20s,’ one man told me, after he’d waited until he was in his 40s to take up the sport. It made me realise the importance of living life to the fullest, because tomorrow is never guaranteed.

Another couple, who had been married for 66 years admitted they wouldn’t change anything at all, having made special memories raising kids and travelling the world.

Barry’s wife, Monica, Mum’s stepmum, passed away in September, aged 81, from motor neurone disease. Sadly the disease had stolen her voice and she couldn’t record a video, as my website wasn’t ready then.

Grandma would want me to help others, I thought tearfully, determined to bring comfort to others with terminal illnesses.

Women in Digital Awards 2025. Credit: Supplied

When my website launched in September this year, I was so excited. That same day I learned I’d been nominated as a finalist in the national 2026 Women in Digital National Awards.

When I called my nan Merrin to tell her, she was thrilled.

‘You inspired me!’ I told her on the phone.

I hope when I see her again, I can help record a video with her. And even though I didn’t win, I was thrilled to be nominated.

I’m overwhelmed by the support for FromBeyond.co. At the moment it’s just Australia-wide but one day I hope to make it global.

I really hope my platform brings comfort to those who have lost loved ones, and peace to people who want to make sure their messages of love get to their family and friends after they’ve gone.

I’ve learned everyone has a story. Some are shared, some are lost.

The most important thing is being at peace with your own.

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