Aries

March 21 – April 20

A fully-filled work agenda, jam-packed social calendar, or mounting mummy tasks call for culling stuff you can do later, Aries, and making time for serious chill-out sessions. Take on board a complimentary comment or gift.

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Lucky numbers: 1, 3, 9

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Thinking things couldn’t get any more satisfying? Think again, Taurus, when cuddling your latest love, making plans with a generous relative, or saying yes to a renovation quote. Mingling with like-minded souls is a fitness wake-up call.

Lucky numbers: 40, 43, 45

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Try making eye contact with the individual providing a service, nice looking single, or your forever person, Gemini, and you’re more likely to get swift action. Why not make a practice of saving a few dollars each week?

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Lucky numbers: 17, 19, 22

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Cancer

June 22 – July 23

An exciting event puts you awkwardly on centre stage, opens networking doors, or introduces lasting love, Cancer, making it your moment to speak your truth, promote your product, or invest a little money. Workshop those family expansion plans.

Lucky numbers: 6, 8, 10

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Leo

July 24 – August 23

Whether you create a safe space, organise a dream team, or cash in on those boxed-up items, Leo, it’s symbolic of taking the next step with your vision board’s highlight. Comedy or drama for Saturday night?

Lucky numbers: 3, 7, 14

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Feel like relatives consistently lock into tension, co-workers regularly beg you to change shifts, or the kids won’t take no for an answer? Look at you putting your foot down come Monday! A monetary boost means make-up cuddles.

Lucky numbers: 33, 41, 42

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Libra

September 24 – October 23

Set the scene for an overdue domestic-duties’ conversation, belated birthday celebration, or personal growth reveal, Libra, indirectly kicking off a healthier lifestyle, pregnancy plans, or group road trip. Hash out those dress code or real estate details.

Lucky numbers: 2, 11, 34

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Bombarded by family commitments, contract-signing, or form-filling? Think of it as your stepping-stone to that big ambition. If intimacy is uncharacteristically at the bottom of your priority list, Scorpio, expect a Sunday switch.

Lucky numbers: 20, 24, 29

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Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Freshly dating, newly single, or honeymooning to your heart’s content? Half your luck, Sagittarius, as the other half of your luck seems to include monetary movement of the best kind. Family expansion or room letting is on your mind.

Lucky numbers: 5, 12, 13

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Suddenly in touch with your intuition, Capricorn, but unsure how to handle it for your highest good? Just go with your gut, listen to your heart, or heed your hunches. Digital rooms provide networking or love.

Lucky numbers: 23, 26, 27

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Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Free-spirited to the max, Aquarius, it’s no wonder you embrace opportunities to reconnect with overseas loved ones, travel with your bestie, or set looser expectations in your significant relationship. Relish a routine that makes major money.

Lucky numbers: 25, 32, 44

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Casting a net for an income increase, residential upgrade, or study course fit shouldn’t be difficult, Pisces, providing you get out of your own way or respect others’ space. Something you have worked towards is finally on solid footing.

Lucky numbers: 4, 15, 35

Zodiac signs and astrology

Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.

The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.

The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.

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