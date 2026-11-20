Jade Evans was driving to her mum’s house with wonderful news to share -she was eight weeks pregnant. But she never made it

The 18-year-old suffered catastrophic brain injuries when a truck drove through a stop sign, and her unborn baby, Lily, could not be saved

Now her grieving family is fighting for stronger laws around careless driving causing death

Here Kathryn Stothers, 41, Palmerston North, NZ, tells her story in her own words

Advertisement

What a lovely surprise,’ I said, hugging my daughter Jade, 18, after she brought me a bunch of flowers.

It was November 2025, and although Jade had moved out of home to live with her partner, Josh, then 20, six months before, she often stopped in for afternoon tea, dinner and girl talk.

Jade was the eldest in our blended family, after I married Cam, 40, in 2018. Doting on her younger siblings, Alexander, 17, William, 15, Anna, 15, and Jamie, five, she was kind, outspoken, and brave.

Our firecracker girl, Jade was full of life. Deeply caring, she was a support worker and dreamed of one day becoming a nurse. In her spare time, she loved going to the gym, boxing, collecting and drying flowers, and highland dancing.

Advertisement

A couple of weeks later, on the morning of November 18, Jade called me to confirm she was coming over later for dinner, and she had some exciting news to share.

But first she wanted to come a little earlier and see Alexander for lunch, as he was home during a free period.

Kathryn and Jade. Credit: Supplied

Loading the player…

Advertisement

‘I can’t wait to see you,’ I smiled.

Hearing a knock at the door just over an hour later, I rushed to open it. But instead of seeing my girl’s sweet face, it was the police.

‘Is Jade your daughter?’ one of the officers asked.

‘Yes!’ I replied, feeling my stomach drop.

Advertisement

‘She’s been involved in a crash and is being transported to Palmerston North Hospital,’ he replied.

In shock, my mind began to race. Not my daughter!

Police couldn’t tell me any further details, so I sent Alexander back to school and called Cam at work. He rushed straight home and we raced to the hospital. The 15-minute journey felt like an eternity as I worried about my poor girl.

READ MORE: I drove past a car crash. Mother’s instinct told me it was my daughter

Advertisement

Jade was much loved by her family and friends. Credit: Supplied

When we arrived, doctors whisked us to a private room.

‘Jade suffered catastrophic injuries to her brain from the crash,’ they said. ‘We don’t think it’s survivable.’

‘No! I cried, falling to my knees. I’d only just spoken to her, now I was being told my precious girl would never wake up.

Advertisement

Heartbreakingly, doctors also revealed Jade was eight weeks pregnant.

It was the special news she’d been so excited to tell me, but never got the chance to.

My heart shattered and my hands shook as I was taken to see my daughter, who was on life support.

Placing a hand on her belly, the thought of losing my girl, and my future grandbaby was too much to bear.

‘It’s been such an honour and privilege to be your mum in this life,’ I said.

READ MORE: Heartbroken father who lost wife and unborn twins in tragic car crash wakes from coma

Jade and Kathryn on her 18th birthday. Credit: Supplied

Kissing her forehead, I tried to memorise all the features of her face.

Then I remembered a conversation I’d had with Jade when she was 16.

‘I want to be an organ donor if anything happens to me,’ she’d said.

At the time I’d brushed it off. No parent ever imagines they’ll outlive their kids. But I knew I had to honour Jade’s wishes.

That afternoon, Cam picked up the kids from school and brought them to the hospital.

‘Your sister has been in an accident. She’s not going to survive, so we need to say goodbye to her,’ I cried to Jade’s devastated siblings.

Josh had also come to the hospital with all of Jade’s favourite things, including her blanket, socks and lilies.

READ MORE: Heartbreak as car crash kills dad and four daughters, leaving mum behind

Jade. Credit: Rachelle Johnston Photography

‘I think she’s a girl,’ Josh cried, holding Jade’s belly. ‘We’ll call her baby Lily after her mum’s favourite flowers.’

The following day we learned from police what had happened to Jade.

‘A truck driver failed to stop at a stop sign, and collided with Jade’s vehicle,’ they said.

There was no chance for Jade to brake or react before she was struck.

She was on her way to our house.

As a sonographer did an ultrasound, we were able to see Jade’s tiny little one, her heart beating strongly.

But without her mum recovering, there was no way baby Lily would survive.

Knowing their inevitable deaths could’ve been avoided filled me with rage.

Three days later, hospital staff formed a guard of honour for Jade as she was wheeled into organ donation surgery, before she’d be taken off life support.

‘We are so proud of you, Jade. We love you so much,’ I said, as we all gathered around her to say goodbye.

‘We will honour you and baby Lily forever.’

Jade and baby Lily’s memorial. Credit: Supplied

At her funeral 10 days later, over 400 people came to pay their respects to Jade and Lily.

Then in August this year, the truck driver, Paramjeet Paramjeet, 30, pleaded guilty at Palmerston North District Court to careless or inconsiderate vehicle operation causing death.

He was sentenced to two months of community detention, banned from driving for 12 months, and ordered to pay $8000 in family reparations.

We were heartbroken. It seemed like a small price to pay for stealing Jade’s life, and her daughter’s.

In New Zealand, the maximum sentence for the charge is three months’ imprisonment.

Wanting to deter drivers from making decisions that could lead to catastrophic consequences, we set up a petition to increase penalties for careless driving causing death to reflect the seriousness of a life lost.



We’d like to see tiers of offences introduced. So far we’ve had over 12,000 signatures.

A year on from Jade and baby Lily’s passing, not a minute goes by that I don’t think about them both.

Jade would’ve been a wonderful mother.

‘I hope we can do you proud,’ I tell her, taking fresh flowers to their memorial site every week.

I know she’s guiding us from above.

You can find more details on Kathryn’s petition and Jade’s law here.

Sign up to receive the latest

news and offers from that’s life! SIGN UP NOW Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.