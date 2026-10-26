Monthly horoscope: November 2026

Your November horoscope from psychic astrologer Kris Fontaine. Find out what the stars and planets have in store for you this month

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Aries November Horoscope: March 21 – April 20

Early-month spells extra dollars via an unexpected source, showcasing your skills to a potential boss, or claiming back what is rightfully yours from a stingy company.



By late-month, it’s game on for sincere love vibes from someone you’ve been incessantly flirting with, your reconditioned ex-partner, or your current relationship.



The question is, Aries, are your feelings reciprocal?

Taurus November Horoscope: April 21 – May 21

Magical moments with a long-distance love target, spouse-to-be, or well-intended partner make a decision easier to come to terms with mid-month, Taurus, without the need for draining explaining to convince anyone.



Thanks to a financial move, late-month means new business, a home upgrade, or a family vacay.



That body issue could be linked to your environment or shoe choice.

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Gemini November Horoscope: May 22 – June 21

If loved ones seem oblivious to what you are saying, how you are feeling, or what you’re doing early-month, Gemini, it’s because they have a super surprise in store for you – so conjure up some patience and wait for the show to begin.



It’s love at first sight late-month when you meet up with a chat buddy, see additional profile pics, or are served the scrumptious main course.

Cancer November Horoscope: June 22 – July 23

Your cosmic calendar is so clued-up early on in your month, that all you need to ponder is what to wear, how to wear it, and what to wear it with, Cancer, as everything else is taken care of by someone you love, hope to regularly date, or seriously look up to.



The atmosphere reeks of regular payments, potential promotion, or mad profits during a mid-month meeting.

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Leo November Horoscope: July 24 – August 23

Get excited about your early-month cashing in on collectables, bagging of bargains, or setting up an income stream that could tender a nice twist to your future financial situation, Leo – and it won’t require that boring angst to come along for the ride.



Craving a more romantic tinge to a lacklustre love-life?



Bring on late-month with all the spoiling, fanfare and cuddles you deserve.

Virgo November Horoscope: August 24 – September 23

Once you remove yourself from toxic interactions on the work front, at home, or with your love partner, it becomes crystal clear that changing how you react is the answer to serenity.



This takes you to a healthier place once magical mid-month moves in.



Overseeing a business transaction, or wedding is essential late-month. You’re so grateful for a body improvement or mindfulness program.

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Libra November Horoscope: September 24 – October 23

Once you lose those early-month guilts, Libra, embrace a planetary nudge to kick-off that lucrative project, shift to a well-paid job, or start enjoying your retirement.



Get out of your judgy headspace mid-month and do something challenging that uses neglected parts of your bod.



Why not get cracking with reproduction plans, travel itineraries, or a home flip late-month?

Scorpio November Horoscope: October 24 – November 22

Rebounding with a newbie, re-bonding with a family member, or reproducing something that could increase your earnings is a good choice early-month, Libra, as this could launch a fresh chapter full of self-respect!



With your excellent assessment or test results evident, someone may have to eat their words as late-month steps in.



Toddlers, tweenies or teenagers take the cake.

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Sagittarius November Horoscope: November 23 – December 21

Despite being rattled by sharp shifts in your significant relationship, within your domestic domain, or on the financial front early-month, it’s a perfect pathway to reinvent your world to reflect the amazing person you’ve become.



With your fierceness on fire mid-month, charging after that financial carrot, putting down a substantial deposit, or finalising a loan is cause to clink glasses with loved ones.



Looking for love? Late-month signals an awkward but successful run towards a love target who could go the distance.

Capricorn November Horoscope: December 22 – January 20

Stepping off social media early-month? With social engagements, frustration affecting your posse, or bricks-and-mortar work opportunities slipping by – you simply have to.



Mid-month heralds a fun night in, or kiddies’ afternoon playtime bringing similar souls together.



Leaving a relationship chapter of life behind late-month is part of your spectacular self-transformation.

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Aquarius November Horoscope: January 21 – February 19

Lose that fear of commitment, obligation panic, or angst as your month unfolds, because this relationship candidate, work opening, or residential opportunity doesn’t come close to thwarting your A-game.



Mid-month spells better bonds with family, connecting with new neighbours, or entertaining overseas visitors.



Long-range goals come closer as you move into late-month.

Pisces November Horoscope: February 20 – March 20

Things heat up in a positive fashion within your personal life early-month, Pisces, thanks to your innermost feelings, someone giving you the answer you wanted, or news of a pregnancy or birth that reshuffles your diary entries.



Do a thorough search mid-month when choosing pre-schooling, safe suburbs, or home help.



As your month closes, a familiar face arrives carrying gifts.

See www.krisfontaine.com. au for more, including email readings

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