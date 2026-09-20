Your weekly stars: September 21 – September 27

Aries
March 21 – April 20
Still picking up everyone’s fallout for fear of not reaching your goal in the speed of light? Don’t let the bile build, Aries – the end-game is in clear sight. If the grill-master hat fits, wear it.
Lucky numbers: 3, 7, 10
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
Once you decide to press send, leave a message, or spread the word, Taurus, it’s game on for a job-switch, special project, or new love that can’t be easily stalled. A morphed use of an item saves money.
Lucky numbers: 40, 43, 45
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
Whether it’s a full-scale word war, resistance to compromise, or march of the martyrs, Gemini, things settle down via a hug fest. Your financial wings furiously flap after reading the blog, speaking to your accountant, or rewriting your budget.
Lucky numbers: 20, 29, 31
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Why not join forces to create a convincing presentation, compelling podcast, or capturing reveal, Cancer, as your circle, colleagues or the connoisseurs require a little extra. A big buy or big bonus is on the cards.
Lucky numbers: 1, 11, 24
Leo
July 24 – August 23
If your pitch is perfect, application ready to go, or membership renewed, Leo, try your best to kick that vision off by Monday. Your self-expression often falls under flamboyant, but a first date or date night clearly warrants this.
Lucky numbers: 33, 35, 41
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
Now that you’re reaching the top of your game, pulling back that creative curtain, or familiarising yourself with family expansion expectations, Virgo, remember ditching your downtime could bring on burnout. It’s merely a Sunday storm in a teacup.
Lucky numbers: 2, 8, 30
Libra
September 24 – October 23
What a compromise! If you’re willing to give up a fraction of your free-time, part of your pay, or section of your home, Libra, the other party will deliver exactly what’s required. That body issue needs TLC (wink!).
Lucky numbers: 19, 22, 25
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
It’s barely breaking news, Scorpio, but becoming the best version of yourself is imminent, fresh financial opportunities are a fit, or exciting romance waits in the wings. You’re inspired to recreate a room via an online collection.
Lucky numbers: 17, 36, 39
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 21
With your self-esteem zooming up the charts, a quick reminder that whatever you do, whoever you choose, or wherever you go, Sagittarius, keep those self-help tools on hand. A monetary matter makes massive progress.
Lucky numbers: 12, 16, 18
Capricorn
December 22 – January 20
You’re don’t typically lose your temper quickly – storing things up for a serious conversation later on – and loved ones or co-workers learn by example on Wednesday. Are you willing to give a past relationship a final hurrah?
Lucky numbers: 4, 6, 42
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
With your fierce genuineness, reading the room is usually a piece of gluten-free cake, Aquarius, but you might miss Friday’s signs that someone is in clear competition with you or finds you attractive. An income stream suddenly soars.
Lucky numbers: 26, 27, 34
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
Something you do, somewhere you visit or someone you meet influences a career change, sea-change, or change of wardrobe, Pisces, and it won’t include a huge amount of outlay. A relationship rebound may actually work.
Lucky numbers: 9, 14, 38
Zodiac signs and astrology
Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.
The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.
In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.
The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.
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