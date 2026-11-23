Angelynn Mock ‘s life was derailed by severe mental illness, leading her to move back in with her mother, Anita Avers, after losing her career as a news reporter

‘s In October 2025, police responded to the family home and found Anita, 80, suffering from multiple stab wounds

She later died, while Mock claimed she had acted to save herself

Anita Avers had a creative, fulfilling life. She’d worked as a marriage and family therapist, and in her spare time, she loved to knit and cook and spend time with her husband, Barry.

Advertisement

But her proudest achievement was being a mum to four children.

Her daughter, Angelynn, was career-driven too, landing a role as a TV news anchor. But Angelynn’s life began to change. She was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, later revised to schizoaffective disorder.

She lost her job and moved back home with her mum and stepdad. On one occasion, police were called following an angry outburst, and she was held at a hospital for about two weeks.

READ MORE: Stabbed by my son: ‘The knife missed my brain by millimetres’

Advertisement

Anita and Angelynn. Credit: Facebook

Loading the player…

Then in October 2025, police were called to a reported incident at the family home. Angelynn told officers she’d stabbed her mum to save herself.

Inside, Anita, 80, was unresponsive in her bed with multiple stab wounds. Beside her, on a pillow, lay several kitchen knives and a cheese grater, all stained with blood.

Advertisement

Anita was taken to hospital, but sadly couldn’t be saved.

Angelynn said she’d found her mother sharpening knives and that Anita had come after her.

READ MORE: ‘Controlling and jealous’: After a family dinner with her boyfriend, Justine vanished

Angelynn as a news reporter.

Advertisement

Angelynn Mock was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Judge Jeffrey Goering found her incompetent to stand trial in January, and she was sent to hospital for evaluation.

In July, he ruled she was competent to stand trial.

READ MORE: My dad married a woman he’d known for just 13 days – what she did next tore our family apart

Advertisement

Angelynn in custody. Credit: Witchita Police Department

In August 2026, Mock waived her right to a preliminary hearing and jury trial, and pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

On October 5, Angelynn Mock, 48, was sentenced in Sedgwick County Court to life in prison, with possibility of parole after 25 years.



‘I believe she should never see daylight again,’ Anita’s stepdaughter Sonya commented.

Sign up to receive the latest

news and offers from that’s life! SIGN UP NOW Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.

Advertisement