Our Aussie cat musters cattle!

Farmer Beck’s ginger and white cat Mango knows a thing or two about driving a tractor

And, as the only puss on her property, he also keeps all of the dogs purr-fectly in their place

Now the fab feline is stealing hearts across Oz with his Mulga Madness Facebook page

Here Beck Smith, 42, of Evengy Station, Qld, tells her story in her own words…

As my eight-week-old kitten purred happily beside me on the front seat of my ute, I grinned.

You’re going to love your new home, I thought.



It was June 2024, and, having recently lost my sweet puss Meow Meow, aged four, to a snake bite, I felt ready to open my heart to a new family pet.

Back home on our 52,600 hectare cattle farm Evengy Station in central-west Queensland, my son Chayce, then 14, who was on holiday from boarding school, doted on our new ginger and white furball, who he named Mango.

With a potty calf named Strawberry and two goats, Blueberry and Blackberry, already on the farm, Mango’s fruity name seemed fitting.

We also had three dogs, Duke, Stella and Matthew.

When Chayce returned to school after two weeks, there was always work to do tending to the cows, along with my sister Karhlia, 35, who lived nearby.

Mango and the team working hard. (Credit: Supplied)

But the nights were much more quiet and lonely without my boy to chat to.

Thankfully, Mango quickly became my shadow, following me from room to room and around the farm, his green eyes wide with curiosity as he took everything in.

It wasn’t long before he was tagging along on tractor rides in the safety of his cat carrier.

In time, once he’d grown familiar with the routine, I let him sit next to me on the seat where he had a better view of the sprawling property.

‘If only Chayce could see us now,’ I’d smile.

Soon, I couldn’t even jump on my motorbike without Mango pawing at my leg to join me.

‘Come on then!’ I chuckled as he pounced onto my lap, his two front paws perched on the handlebars.

I’d strap him into his support harness so he wouldn’t fall off, and he loved the feeling of the breeze rushing through his fur as we made our way across the paddocks.

‘Hold on tight,’ I giggled as we zoomed around.

Mango on his rounds. (Credit: Supplied)

Two weeks after bringing Mango home, Stella gave birth and we kept two pups, Kuchou and Kadiche.

Taking an instant shine to them, Mango began mimicking their traits, including jumping on the back of the ute, ready to muster the herd.

As he rode on the tray, I watched in the rear-vision mirror to see that Mango held his own between all the dogs.

When it was go-time, I’d call out to the dogs, signalling for them to round up the cows.

Tails high and eyes sharp, the pups – and Mango – fanned out across the field, steering the cattle with precision.

After a few hours in the heat though, Mango had found his way back into the front seat and lazed in front of the aircon.

And when he’d had enough, he walked himself back home.

People wouldn’t believe this if I told them, I laughed.

Like most cats, Mango does everything on his own terms, whether it’s catching the odd mouse in the barn, keeping up with the dogs on the property or having a lazy day.

While he’s the only farm cat, Mango has claimed his title as leader of the pack and, in turn, keeps all the other animals in line.

Even the rooster knows when and when not to crow based on Mango’s daily mood!

Mango keeping the dogs in the place. (Credit: Supplied)

And when we welcomed another pup, Jester, to the family earlier this year, Mango made sure he knew who was boss too.

After I shared snaps of Mango with a mate, they encouraged me to spread the joy and create a Facebook page – which I did, naming it Mulga Madness, after the region we live in.

My friends thought it was a stitch up when I shared photos of Mango riding on the bike with me.

As word spread about Mango, my mustering cat has become somewhat of a celebrity, with fans across Oz keeping up with his adventures.

Mango is stealing hearts everywhere with that adorable face, one person commented.

Hope all the fame doesn’t go to his head, joked another, as our social media followers climbed over 4000.

We even started receiving packages from adoring fans, including gorgeous hand-knitted jumpers, tins of salmon and homemade cat treats.

I’m so grateful he’s bringing others as much joy as he does me.

All aboard! (Credit: Supplied)

When Mango isn’t running with the dogs, or ruling the roost, he has a sensitive side.

In April this year, 70 per cent of my property went underwater when the floods hit our region.

Heartbreakingly, I watched helplessly as 300 cattle were washed away from the paddocks.

With little cattle to muster and bills piling up, it took a toll on my mental health.

But Mango always knew when I needed a little extra love, curling up on my chest to weather the storm by my side.

Now with Mango by my side, I know I can get through anything.

He’s the purr-fect companion.

