Fur Real: Aussies Consider Their Pet’s Birthday to Be Just As Important As a Human One

If you’ve ever thrown a birthday bash for your dog, bought a cake for your cat, or sent a card to your cockatiel, you’re not alone – it turns out most Aussies are right there with you, celebrating their pet’s birthday.

Making Meow-mories

New research from Moonpig, the online card and gift company, reveals just how serious we are about celebrating our furry (or feathered, or scaly) friends. A massive 64 per cent of Australians say their pet’s birthday is just as important as a human’s, while 16 per cent think it’s even more important. Talk about puppy love!

At Moonpig, you can make personalised cards to celebrate your pet.

And we’re not just talking a quick scratch behind the ears and a treat. Nearly 80 per cent of us have celebrated our pet’s birthday or Gotcha Day (the day of adoption), and more than two in five (43 per cent) have sent their pet a birthday card – or one from a pet to its human. Yes, that means there are people out there handwriting “Love, Fluffy” in a card, and we love them for it.

Fur-get the Budget

We’re also willing to splash some cash. Around a third of pet parents spend between $50 and $150 on gifts for their pet’s birthday or Gotcha Day. To be fair, squeaky toys and gourmet treats aren’t cheap.

To meet this growing demand, Moonpig has launched a new range of customisable Gotcha Day cards, perfect for pets whose exact birthday is a mystery. Gotcha Day, sometimes also referred to as homecoming day, celebrates the day your pet joined your family – and it's fast becoming just as beloved as a traditional birthday.

People consider their pet’s birthday to be just as important – if not more important – than a human’s. (Moonpig)

Love At Fur-st Sight

“At Moonpig, we totally get it – pets aren’t just pets, they’re family,” said Elissa Ayling, Country Manager at Moonpig. “’Gotcha Day’ is such a heart-warming celebration, so we want to give pet parents a fun, personalised way to shout about their pet’s special day.”

You can check out the full range of cards at moonpig.com.au/gotcha-day

