I tried puppy Pilates – here’s how you can too!

If you’re a fan of downward dog, and real dogs, this new workout class is for you!

Decathlon, who are launching their new dog outdoors range later this month, are hosting two puppy Pilates sessions in May with all proceeds going to the RSPCA.

The unique fitness session combines the structured movements of Pilates with playful puppies for an enjoyable and stress-relieving experience.

I love Pilates so when I got the invite to try out the puppy Pilates class at Decathlon’s new Wynyard studio I was paw-sitivly thrilled.

I had the best time trying the new puppy Pilates classes! Image Credit: Supplied

And the best part is the presence of these furry friends is not just for fun!

They also enhance the well-being aspect of the workout by promoting relaxation and reducing stress levels. So, if you’re searching for a way to spice up your fitness regimen with a dash of cuteness, puppy Pilates promises the perfect blend of both worlds.

And now you can try it too!

Where is puppy Pilates?

Known for being your one-stop-shop for all your sporting and adventure needs Decathlon has opened its first-ever Australian fitness studio, located within the 550 sqm Wynyard store in Sydney’s CBD.

The studio has announced a month-long series of affordable fitness classes, including Puppy Pilates and complimentary Lagree sessions – starting at just $15!

The pups love to get up-close and personal! Image Credit: Supplied

When are the puppy Pilates classes?

The studio will host two Puppy Pilates sessions at the 220 sqm Wynyard studio on Saturday, 17th May at 10.00am and 12.00pm.

A quick pit stop for a puppy cuddle. Image Credit: Supplied

With more pups than Pilates goe-ers it was a battle to stay focused on our 45-minute workout and not the cute pooches fighting for our attention!

As we moved through bridge holds, ab crunches and downward dog I was treated to many snuggles and sniffs from my new four-legged friends.

Why should I do puppy Pilates?

Now, I’m going to be honest – not a lot of Pilates was done, but there was plenty of puppy cuddles which have been proven to reduce stress and calm the nervous system according to Victor Nguyen, Co-Founder of Doga Sydney, Partnering with Decathlon.

“Animals can have a powerful calming effect on humans. Some research shows that petting a dog can even lower cortisol, raise oxytocin levels and reduce blood pressure,’ he said.

“Integrating puppies into Pilates combines these therapeutic effects with physical movement, helping to reduce stress, boost motivation and create a more relaxed, emotionally supportive fitness environment.”

The Pilates classes promote joy and calm. Image Credit: Supplied

And it’s not just humans that are getting the benefits, the classes are great for the puppies too!

“These classes also provide a safe, positive environment for puppies to socialise with each other and get used to building confidence around humans before heading to their forever homes!”

The classes are beneficial for pooches and people! Image Credit: Supplied

Where can I buy tickets to puppy Pilates?

The classes are a fun mix of movement…and plenty of puppy-dog eyes!

Tickets for puppy Pilates are available via Decathlon’s Eventbrite from 9th May for just $25 with all proceeds going to the RSPCA.

The workout can be tiring! Image Credit: Supplied

