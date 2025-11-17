Australia’s most popular dog names for 2025 revealed

Naming your beloved canines can be a hard and indecisive process, especially when it’s a name they will always answer to.
For those stuck on inspiration, Pet Insurance Australia (PIA) has released a list of Australia’s most popular dog names in 2025 and two adorable names have taken the crown.
Aussies are leaning into the name Luna for their female dogs while Teddy is leading as a favourite for male dogs, revealing pets owner’s growing love of human-style comfort names for their furry best friends.
Experts have noted, while some pet owners are loving warm and affectionate names like Luna, Daisy, Teddy or Milo, others are paying tribute to popular animations such as Lion King with dogs being named Simba or Nala.
Retro names such as Winnie, Beau, Jack and Millie are also back in style, while names ending in -ie, -y or -a are exploding in popularity.
The latest trends have reflected the close emotional bond Aussies share with their pet, with some viewing their canines as close members of their family.
‘Our pets are family, and their names reflect the joy, personality and love they bring into our homes,’ Nadia Crighton from Pet Insurance Australia (PIA) said.
‘Whether it’s a timeless classic like Charlie or a quirky favourite like Maple or Blaze, the way Australians name their dogs says so much about how deeply we value them.’
Female Dogs – National Top 10
- Luna
- Daisy
- Coco
- Ruby
- Bella
- Nala
- Winnie
- Lola
- Willow
- Millie
Male Dogs – National Top 10
- Teddy
- Milo
- Charlie
- Archie
- Leo
- Murphy
- Alfie
- Buddy
- Max
- Bear