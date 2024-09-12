This year over 6,000 Australian pets will be bitten by snakes slithering out from winter hibernation and need snakebite first aid.

Australia is home to seven of the world’s 10 most-deadly snakes, and with climate change causing higher than ever temperatures there’s been a sharp increase in snake activity.



This means more snakes lurking in gardens and yards. It’s not only life threatening for our furry friends but also harmful to their owners pockets with vet bills sky for pets bitten by snakes. It can often cost more than $10,000.



One Aussie-owned company, EnviroBug, aims to come to the rescue with an eco-friendly natural snake repellent designed to save pet owners cash and keep pets safe.

Pet snakebite signs

According to the RSPCA, snakebite signs to watch for in animals include:

Shaking or twitching

Vomiting

Paralysis, difficulty or fast breathing

Bleeding from the, mouth or bite site, bite marks

Coloured urine

Treatment for pet snakebites

Keep your pet calm and take them to a vet immediately.

Apply pressure above, over and below the bite site. If the bite is on the animal’s face or neck and they wear a collar, remove it to avoid swelling.

Do NOT wash the wound or apply a tourniquet.

Take a photo of the snake from a safe distance but do not touch it.

Animals who have been bitten by venomous snakes may require life-saving anti-venom.



Prevention

Keep a clean tidy yard and garden – Snakes like to hide in foliage so clean up loose leaves

– Snakes like to hide in foliage so clean up loose leaves Maintain your property – Keep grass short and avoid large piles of material where snakes could hide.

– Keep grass short and avoid large piles of material where snakes could hide. Use natural snake repellents – These aren’t harmful to the environment or snakes.





EnviroBug is an eco-friendly choice

Using natural ingredients EnviroBug is designed to offer a chemical-free alternative to traditional pest control products, which often contain harmful chemicals and poisons.

EnviroBug is specially tailored to the harsh Australian climate and tough Australian pests without damaging our fragile environment.



The products also come with a 12-month guarantee and 30-day satisfaction guarantee on all products.

Committed to sustainability

EnviroBug say they’re on a mission to minimise their ecological footprint and are committed to sustainability.

Partnering with GreenSpark in 2024, it funds Plastic Bank® to recover and recycle five ocean-bound plastic bottles with every order working towards a sustainable future for EnviroBug’s customers and their families.

The initiative not only supports the ocean and development of coastal communities but fosters a sustainable future for EnviroBug’s thousands of happy customers, their families and pets.

Since 2024 EnivroBug has:

planted 104 trees

recycled 4535 plastic bottles

offset 1 tonne of C02

