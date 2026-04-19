Your weekly stars: April 20 – April 26

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Usually adrenalin activities appeal more than cosying-up with your lover, strolling along the beach, or playing board games with the family, Aries, but suddenly the tables totally turn. There’s finally an end-date for that lump sum.

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Lucky numbers: 4, 9, 10

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Take self-care to the limit, Taurus, by indulging in boost-your-body activities, enhancing your evening mood, or catering to your new life outlook. Don’t get ahead of yourself when making dinner plans or placing a deposit.

Lucky numbers: 1, 18, 33

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Taking shortcuts is part of your style, Gemini, but this time, driving the long route arrives at your financial destination a lot quicker – and minus the angst. Promise you won’t do something that doesn’t support who you are?

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Lucky numbers: 6, 22, 29

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

If someone seems way too amazing, Cancer, consider exchanging notes with their exes, doing a more thorough search, or just giving it time. On the flip side, a positive job or housing vibe indicates ‘immediate action’.

Lucky numbers: 20, 31, 43

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Shape your schedule to include quality family time, a relationship rebirth, or thorough health check, Leo, as this could open exquisite doors. Money becomes available to zhoosh up mealtimes, the décor, or a waning wardrobe.

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Lucky numbers: 15, 34, 40

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

You need something more enduring, Virgo, so if a long-distance connection looks patchy, search closer to home, or if a financial matter reeks of uncertainty, switch to something reliable. Trust your innate self-reliance with a property or travel choice.

Lucky numbers: 2, 19, 35

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Remove those superficial glasses, Libra, because even though someone presents perfectly, or something looks outwardly remarkable, poking past the peripheral provides the real story. Five stars for a health test, rental offer or online sale.

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Lucky numbers: 11, 36, 39

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Just when you feel your wish-list is impossible, Scorpio, a longtime ambition gets the green light, family shows up in numbers, or your personal best reaches an all-time high. Enjoy Friday’s glam night out or chilled night in.

Lucky numbers: 26, 27, 40

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

You have no issue saying what you mean, Sagittarius, as you characteristically set boundaries with family members, spill your deeper feelings to your lover, or ask for a pay increase. A cryptic comment has you wondering.

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Lucky numbers: 6, 17, 20

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Once you realise which relatives deserve your total investment, or how to re-invest your interest in someone special, Capricorn, your mood instantly lifts, and it’s game on for fun times ahead. Going all in with a shared purchase?

Lucky numbers: 3, 12, 32

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

It’s not like you to surrender to what loved ones want, your partner’s desires, or social group’s expectations, Aquarius, but times have changed, and their happiness is totally yours! An income upgrade or renovation deal is underlined.

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Lucky numbers: 22, 23, 33

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Let your hair down, dance until you drop, and power through that work stream, Pisces. Sound like a contradiction? Doing the latter depends on how well you do the initial two. Taking the train has a romantic glow to it.

Lucky numbers: 30, 44, 45

Zodiac signs and astrology

Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.

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The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.

The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.

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