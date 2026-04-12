Your weekly stars: April 13 – April 19

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Your super-civilised mood makes dealing with networking narcs, new-job jerks or family fiends relatively easy, Aries, creating a resolution that ultimately fills your wallet or fills you up. Luxury items come in small packages.

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Lucky numbers: 30, 41, 45

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Usually, you’re not one to believe airy-fairy ideas, trust intangible solutions, or invest in monetary ventures until thoroughly road-tested, Taurus, but Wednesday’s offerings grab you by the horns. Stimulating conversation with a newbie may mean more if single.

Lucky numbers: 2, 8, 10

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Pause the chores, Gemini, because – if you give it 100 percent – you may just complete that dollar-spinning course, finish formulating a family reunion, or finally feel free to revive a romantic relationship. A left-field concept is child-friendly.

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Lucky numbers: 17, 33, 39

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

It’s not too late for a re-do. An over-sensitivity hangover is on you, Cancer, as those comments were useful, chats were informative and catch-ups contained valuable connections. Regularly venture out for your body’s sake.

Lucky numbers: 1, 5, 19

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Do you really know what you’re doing, Leo, or prepared to bow to someone’s expertise? Remind yourself what happened last time. Getting back to work faster, receiving interest quicker, or rapidly becoming involved with someone is headlined.

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Lucky numbers: 16, 32, 41

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Dissing discussions, dismissing a dinner date, or dumping downloads isn’t your best bet, Virgo, as they may contain missing links to those challenging goals. On the flip side, you’re seriously willing to keep trying for an additional family member.

Lucky numbers: 6, 17, 22

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Come out of your comfort zone, Libra, as staying put is quietly blocking your future achievements on a variety of levels. Bring on loved ones with full support. Fresh décor or a mini makeover is your go-to self-care tool.

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Lucky numbers: 20, 26, 27

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Why waste your resources on individuals or endeavours that don’t scream success or gratitude? Swap your people or projects for the upcoming improved options. Kicking off a payment plan, loan approval, or pay-as-you-go option?

Lucky numbers: 12, 15, 34

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Why stop now? You’ve got your large chompers into a reputable money-spinner, shared purchase, or new lifestyle, and it’s only a short sprint to the finish line. Reconnecting with a past sweetheart or long-distance love is worthwhile.

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Lucky numbers: 3, 11, 40

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

You get the green light to attend an exclusive meeting, catch up with a difficult in-law, or rearrange your tight schedule to accommodate a glam social event. If your body is sending signals, Capricorn, observe them.

Lucky numbers: 9, 14, 35

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Appreciate the amazing local mob backing you, Aquarius, and you needn’t bother searching long-distance for assistance with your off-the-wall idea – that could spell dedicated dollars. Your forever person initiates linking up or reconnection.

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Lucky numbers: 25, 27, 44

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

You power through a series of tricky tasks, collection of chores, or list of logical next-steps, Pisces. This is likely to lead to a pleasure package just waiting for you to unpack. A loved one gets their confidence back.

Lucky numbers: 7, 18, 33

Zodiac signs and astrology

Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.

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The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.

The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.

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