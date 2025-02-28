Weekly horoscope: February 27 – March 5

Advertisement

Aries

March 21 – April 20

If you’re in the mood for reinventing a relationship, revitalising your routine or reactivating a talent, Aries, take full advantage of the relevant discussions, on-point workshops or appropriate advice at your disposal. Avoid excessive exercise on Monday.

Lucky numbers 1, 6, 9

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Edit your wardrobe to kick up your heels. Paint the town a shade of red that won’t trigger your fear of things that don’t fit into your neat little box. A business brunch or family lunch makes good sense.

Lucky numbers 10, 13, 14

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Social life feeling a bit like a line of duty? Flip things on their head by losing the faux friends and grumblers, and introducing barracking buddies to the table. Power up for Tuesday’s parenting or partnership workout.

Lucky numbers 22, 30, 45

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

It’s a good time to release the apron strings? If your inner overprotective mother or helicopter parent is getting too active, it’s time to pull back a tad. A monetary matter, property sale or family inheritance comes up trumps.

Lucky numbers 26, 31, 34

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Your body and mind need to work like a team to keep your health up to scratch. Take a deep dive into the self-care opportunities landing in your lap. Maybe a loved one is willing to assist with a move.

Lucky numbers 17, 36, 41

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Ker-ching! Something you’ve been diligently working on, crazily creating or patiently waiting for, Virgo, shows serious signs of bringing your cash-flow hiatus to a close. Find new ways to keep the kids occupied or your partner satisfied.

Lucky numbers 20, 23, 42

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Left in a financial lurch, Libra? Lean into the high-profile events, people or situations presenting themselves on Friday, as they could be a segue into a life of luxury. Loved ones aren’t telepathic – you need to tell them how you feel.

Lucky numbers 5, 8, 11

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

As the passionate sign, Scorpio, be supportive when a family member announces their true identity, a friend hopes to make things amorous or your partner suggests spicing up your lives. Don’t mistake mild symptoms for something more serious.

Lucky numbers 21, 33, 39

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

It’s a can-do. The biggest challenge you encounter with a new romantic relationship, old school friend or ageing issues, Sagittarius, is eliminating your nervous negative thinking. Make your point clear so recipients respond instantly.

Lucky numbers 4, 18, 19

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Someone not stepping up to the plate with a work matter, financial issue or residential arrangement? Have faith in yourself to handle the outcome. Still looking for your person or hoping your intimate life improves? Visualise what you want Capricorn.

Lucky numbers 2, 7, 12

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

With thoughts of a previous relationship, recommended introduction or partnership profile twerking through your head, Aquarius, consider pausing that personal project or family meeting. Your self-love is mirrored beautifully in how others treat you on Sunday.

Lucky numbers 3, 15, 16

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

If you continue to keep your deepest feelings a mystery to the person who deserves to be kept in the loop, Pisces, you’re blocking your future happiness. That monetary mix-up or ticket tantrum is just a memory.

Lucky numbers 8, 17, 24

See www.krisfontaine.com. au for more, including email readings