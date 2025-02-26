Weekly horoscope: February 20 – February 26

Advertisement

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Patience required. If you turn your back on someone or something that could finish on a high note, Aries, you risk losing your position in the queue of cosmic rewards. Synergy is evident in the master bedroom.

Lucky numbers 3, 11, 23

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Regardless of how selfless someone appears, don’t make the mistake of taking them for granted, not returning the favour with one of your own, or forgetting to thank them. Budget flights, accommodation and meals equal perfect package deal.

Lucky numbers 17, 26, 30

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

You’re more than happy and justified with keeping both options open, Gemini, but don’t come out the worse by omitting to inform one about the other. Lock in Monday’s house sale, financial feast or coffee catch-up.

Lucky numbers 1, 7, 33

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Clinging onto the prospect of being seen by someone, creating a secure homestead, or being paid regularly? Seriously clutch Monday’s freeing-up opportunity. You make a splash with a cook, build or personal performance.

Lucky numbers 14, 16, 19

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Is an identity crisis looking at you? Brush it away. Through the confusion you manage to reveal who you’ve become, where you hope to land, or how much you expect to earn. Adapt your social or study trajectory to suit your private life.

Lucky numbers 32, 40, 43

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Should you post or ghost, Virgo? If you’re afraid to have a voice in an important interaction, it’s saying more about someone’s underhand tactics than anything else. Active listening ramps up romantic attraction or monetary gain.

Lucky numbers 27, 36, 39

Libra

September 24 – October 23

It’s easy to fall back on fence-sitting. Chuck in some constructive comments before they think you aren’t interested, haven’t got a clue, or can’t commit. Switch gears on Sunday through a gym membership or shopping spree.

Lucky numbers 12, 13, 42

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Have you been avoiding telling loved ones how things have changed financially, where you plan to reside, or when you intend to travel? Sunday seems like the perfect time to spill, Scorpio. Solid self-care is back on your calendar.

Lucky numbers 6, 22, 28

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

How your life is unfolding gets a big tick. So why let minor glitches steer you off course with those magical ambitions, amazing connections or sought-after scenarios, Sagittarius? Rehire, renegotiate or reapply before Wednesday.

Lucky numbers 20, 25, 34

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

There’s a fine line between saying what you really mean and stepping over the line. Navigate this as Tuesday’s work meeting, family reunion or online class proceeds. Trying to win someone’s heart, Capricorn? Slay it with a unique gesture.

Lucky numbers 8, 15, 35

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Your antiquated story needs to be told before your next chapter arrives in all its gorgeous glory, Aquarius. Manifest your main person through visualisation, affirmations and actually allowing them into your overly-independent world.

Lucky numbers 6, 38, 44

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Been living beyond your means, pushing things uphill or hitting the hedonistic pedal? Not for much longer, Pisces, because your cosmic influences simply won’t let you. See a green light flashing? It’s your sign to make a major move.

Lucky numbers 5, 18, 45

