Monthly horoscope: April 2026

Your April horoscope from psychic astrologer Kris Fontaine. Find out what the stars and planets have in store for you this month

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Aries April Horoscope: March 21 – April 20

If last month felt like your social life was being debased, Aries, this month puts you in the limelight for all things party-pumped, networking-flashed, or reunion-oriented.



Mid-month makes it crystal clear that alienating loved ones who disagree with your monetary moves, travel itinerary or retirement plans is not in your best interest.



As late-month comes into view, a good-fit love connection or family addition is featured.

Taurus April Horoscope: April 21 – May 21

Bulldoze your way out of that dark place early-month, Taurus, and you’re inundated with a range of healthy options that could change the state of your world.



Moving into mid-month, and a family member’s assistance makes crossing-off the remainder of your to-do list possible.



Single? Why not dabble in a niche dating site later in your month; or if coupled-up, do something unique with your better half?

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A scenic train journey, anticipated concert tickets, or exclusive pamper session is a heaven-sent.

Gemini April Horoscope: May 22 – June 21

Now that you’ve put that job application through, done your part for the wedding, or waved goodbye to a well-worn chapter of your life, Gemini, it’s time to put your feet up, treat yourself a little, and build up your reserves again.

So, it’s just as well mid-month makes a wish come true, puts you back in the black, or brings coffee catch-ups back to the table.

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You make a good impression from the first ‘hello’.

An adored family member slips into a better head space.

Cancer April Horoscope: June 22 – July 23

Feeling uneasy with that sense of adventure running through your system?



You’ve been uncharacteristically feeling claustrophobic looking at the kitchen bench, Cancer, so put on your hiking boots or high heels because early-month means business one way or the other!

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Bringing your innate talents out of the cold could morph into a money-spinner by the time late-month comes into play.

Showing affection for someone you’ve loved forever is mutually healing.

Leo April Horoscope: July 24 – August 23

Strutting into early-month is just a taste how wonderfully you present as your month unfolds, Leo, bringing both monetary magic and tender connection into your kingdom.

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Before you decide whether a relationship has the potential to go the full distance, royally reveal your fierce foibles too.

Creating a balance between edible indulgences and serious exercise is essential if you aim to wear that classic ensemble to late-month’s function.

Virgo April Horoscope: August 24 – September 23

As your strict routine does a U-turn early on in your month, Virgo, flap your virgin wings in order to pursue something outside your comfort zone, someone who doesn’t share your political views, or join a challenging online group.

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Will you look at the secure financial foundations, reliable work connections, or loveable family members making themselves known mid-month!

That DIY project or hands-on job has your name on it.

Libra April Horoscope: September 24 – October 23

Hand on heart, Libra, are you fully committed to the life shift presenting itself as your month comes rushing in?

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It’s got everything you need on the monetary front, in the mental-stimulation area, and on the convenience level, so what’s the issue?

You shy away from discord like no other sign, so avoid downplaying what a longterm friendship, business connection, or family member means to you mid-month.

Scorpio April Horoscope: October 24 – November 22

Caution calling mid-month, Scorpio, particularly with so much at stake on the financial front, with your significant other, or concerning offspring – because treading carefully (rather than using your sharpened tongue!) will achieve exactly what you want.

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Let the shake-up of your time-table or calendar be the wake-up call needed to get a check-up, redesign your home office, or book in with your hair-stylist.

Sagittarius April Horoscope: November 23 – December 21

Something that recently crashed-and-burned either makes a remodeled appearance or comes knocking mid-month, Sagittarius, and all is forgiven, never spoken of again, or put to a final test.

Taking a calculated risk with a business, financial or residential offer might be better than wasting time flicking stations or scrolling online.

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Does someone tick all your boxes but one? And it’s not such a big deal? Jump off your high horse.

Capricorn April Horoscope: December 22-January 20

Refusing to climb off the drudgery bridge, Capricorn? Get ready for a sudden mind-shift early-month when someone makes perfect sense, your eyes become wide open, and your emotional needs do a smooth somersault.

Taking your position as domestic goddess, team leader, or chairperson becomes your first step towards upgrading your home-life, receiving a pay increase, or influencing like-minded individuals late-month.

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Romance with a twist, anyone?

Aquarius April Horoscope: January 21 – February 19

Contradictions are embedded in your world, Aquarius, and this is why switching on your detached charm brings someone closer to you, attracts your love target like a magnet, or lets you into a newbie’s heart mid-month.

Clearly, it wouldn’t be nearly as much fun if you didn’t include tunes and edibles at the networking gig, kids’ gathering, or retiree’s residence.

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Your body works like a well-oiled machine!

Pisces April Horoscope: February 20 – March 20

Life accelerates at a steady pace as your month kicks in, Pisces, giving you the gumption to sign-up for a specialised course, make moves towards a seemingly disinterested individual, or recycle for a dreamed-about downsize.

If a financial matter, legal issue, or work assignment reaches a stalemate late-month – don’t stress – as one word from the big boss has it sorted.

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A younger family member makes the grade.

See www.krisfontaine.com. au for more, including email readings

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