If you love getting out and about with your four-legged friend, then you’re going to love Decathlon’s new dog adventure range!

The collection is specifically tailored for pet enthusiasts who seek both style and functionality in their dog outdoor gear.

For years, Decathlon has been my go-to for all things outdoors, sports, and now…pets!

This month, they launched an impressive new range of premium dog outdoor gear that beautifully merges style with functionality. Unlike standard options on the market, this collection boasts leashes and collars made from durable, eco-friendly materials designed to withstand even the most adventurous dog journeys.

Ensuring your furry companion is equipped for any adventure, whether you enjoy a leisurely stroll in the park or an exhilarating hike in the mountains, these accessories have you covered.

For more pampered moments, the collection includes cozy bathrobes that ensure your furry companion stays warm and dry after a bath or swim!

No more wet dog smell.

I had the best time trying the new puppy Pilates classes! Image Credit: Supplied

And Decathlon’s new range also has practical solutions such as mats and travel-friendly bowls, ensuring your pet’s needs are met whether you’re at home or on the go.

To celebrate their launch Decathlon hosted two puppy Pilates sessions in May with all proceeds going to the RSPCA.

I was lucky enough to give the class a go, and sneak a peek at their latest range for pooches.

The puppy Pilates session was the perfect way to get moving and feel the benefits of a good workout, and a great puppy snuggle.

To treat your pup, shop the Decalthon range below.

Shop Decathlon’s new dog outdoors range:

