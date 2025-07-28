  •  
SNOW COOL: You won’t believe this amazing pet photography!

Photographer Kerry Martin captures joyful dogs playing in the snow
Award-winning photographer and major dog-lover Kerry Martin, from Puppy Tales Photography, has captured some stunning and utterly some shots of pups enjoying the snow.

‘The truth is that most dogs love the snow,’ she said.

A woman dressed in black snow gear cuddling a black and white dog while it licks her face
People and pooches enjoy the shoots together. Credit – Puppy Tales Photography

‘It’s a playground like no other they’ll ever experience, from the crispy crackling crust to the flying powder, and it brings out the playful puppy personality in every dog.

Watching them discover snow for the first time is just pure magic,’ she added.

A dog frolicking in the snow tongue out
The photos are fun and playful! Credit – Puppy Tales Photography


And this isn’t Kerry’s first rodeo with dogs in the snow.

For the last 10 years, she has pictured pups frolicking in the icy weather as part of her Snow Dogs Photography Experience which happens in Victoria’s dog-friendly alpine village at Dinner Plain.

two black and white dogs cuddling in the snow
Each photo is special. Credit – Puppy Tales Photography

And it’s all thanks to her experiences of enjoying the snow with her Japanese Spit, Keiko, and Border Collie cross, Summer.

Celebrating the 10 year milestone for Snow Dogs, Kerrie says ‘I hope to go back in future years and continue to share the wonder of the snow with as many dogs as I can!’

How a-paw-able!

Writer Brigid Auchettl Writer

