Hallelujah! There’s 50% off Christmas cards from this retailer

Christmas is coming! And with it comes all those little jobs that need to be done to make the festive season magical.



And sorting out Christmas cards is always high on my list. With friends and family interstate and overseas, I’ve found Moonpig a convenient way to let loved ones know I’m thinking of them, without having to make a trip to the shops.

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This year, there’s a little saving to be had, too.



that’s life! readers can use the code XMAS50 to get 50% off Christmas cards between now and the big day. A blessing in a cost-of-living crisis!

You can keep things simple with a ready-made card or personalise one with photos and your own message.

Cards sorted? Moonpig also has a range of gifts to choose from.



Here are a few of our favourite Christmas picks. Happy gifting!

Celebrate your shared memories with this practical mug (Credit: Moonpig) 01 Merry Christmas White Photo Upload Mug Moonpig $19.99 We love a gift that’s both personal and practical! This festive mug can be customised with 24 favourite photos and a special Christmas message, making every cuppa a lovely trip down memory lane. Plus, it’s dishwasher and microwave safe! Shop Now

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This little Roo-dolph is super cute! 02 Little Roo-dolph Kangaroo Soft Toy Moonpig $34.99 How cute is this festive little Aussie? With its super-soft fur, sweet little paws and adorable Santa hat and scarf, this cuddly kangaroo is sure to delight on Christmas morning. Designed in Byron Bay, it’s a gorgeous gift for little ones aged two months and older. Shop Now

This is a cute gift for a stylish kidult (Credit: Moonpig) 03 LEGO Botanicals Happy Plants Moonpig $35.99 We love this adorable LEGO Botanicals Happy Plants set! With its cheerful colours, cute interchangeable pots and playful faces, it’s a fun way to spark little imaginations and brighten any room. Shop Now

Yum! We’d love to find this in our stockings! (Credit: Moonpig) 04 Christmas Cats Shortbread Tube 180g Moonpig $24.99 This sweet treat is the cat’s whiskers! Packed with buttery shortbread biscuits and featuring adorable festive felines, it’s a purr-fect gift for cat lovers. Best of all, the cute keepsake tin can be treasured long after the biscuits are gone! Shop Now

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