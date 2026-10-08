Screen-free gift ideas for kids who love storytime…because Christmas is coming

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It only might be October, but when it comes to gift planning, Christmas is looming!

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So I’m already thinking about what I’ll get the little ones in my life.

And with the cost-of-living squeeze, it’s especially important to find something that’s value for money and that they’ll enjoy for years rather than keep in the back of a cupboard once the novelty wears off.

So, with memories of my own childhood sitting by a cassette player of books on tapes, I’ve been eyeing up this story and music player.

My niece is eight and is loving expanding her world through reading, while my nephew is five and loves to boogie.

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While I’m wary of kids spending time too much time on screens, but the Yoto Player is a screen-free way to enjoy media.

There’s content for different ages (Credit: Yoto)

Designed for independent listening, Yoto lets children enjoy stories, music and educational content by inserting a Yoto Card in the player, or by accessing a playlist set up by adults using an app.

It’s a gift I can picture growing with a child – from bedtime stories and music to educational content and podcasts.

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The range of content cards includes some well-loved favourites, such as Bluey: The Beach and Other Stories ($19.99), Winnie The Pooh: Tales of Friendship ($19.99), released to celebrate 100 years of Winnie the Pooh and Gruffalo Granny ($16.99) from bestselling author Julia Donaldson.

Want to read them a story, but, like me, you live far away? You can record your own cards for them to play.

There’s Bluey stories to listen to (Credit: Yoto/BBC Studios)

Original stories from Yoto

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They’ve been around for a while but Yoto has just updated its player. The new Yoto Mini 4th Gen is available now, while the Yoto Player 4th Gen will be available from October 16.

The new models also include bonus content to get families started straight away, so you don’t necessarily have to buy cards right away. That might be an idea for birthdays and Christmases down the track.

The Yoto Player 4th Gen comes with a free 5 Minute Stories From Around the World digital card, while the Yoto Mini 4th Gen includes Journey Jams. Both players also come with a free Make Your Own Card and stickers.

So while I wait for Christmas lists from the little ones, I’m adding this to my list of surprise pressies they’d love.

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Adding it to my Christmas gift list (Credit: Yoto)