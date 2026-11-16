‘Dad, you’re famous!’ I ran into burning buildings, but posing topless scared me! 

After serving in Iraq and Afghanistan, an Australian Army veteran swapped military life for a career as a firefighter

In 2018, he overcame his nerves to pose shirtless with adorable animals for the Australian Firefighters Calendar, raising money for charity

Seven years later, the dad-of-two is proud to help people in need – even his daughters think he’s famous!

Here Ben Wallace, 43, from Bendigo, Vic tells his own story in his own words.

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Siren ringing through the station, I grabbed my helmet as my crew and I raced to the fire truck.

A firefighter with Fire Rescue Victoria’s Bendigo branch, I’d become a firey after 15 years with the Australian Army.

As we peeled out of the station en route to a burning home, adrenaline charged through me.

When I was a kid, I’d dreamed of being a firefighter or serving in the army – I’ve been lucky enough to do both.

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Growing up in Darwin, my older brother and I used to muck around shooting water pistols in the backyard, and I’d pretend I was on a mission.

When I saw army tanks rolling through town, I thought it was the coolest thing ever. That’s what I want to do, I decided.

Enrolling the second I was old enough, at 17, I was stationed in Puckapunyal, Vic, and made some incredible mates.

After finishing basic training, I was transferred back to Darwin where I got to ride in the tanks like I’d dreamed of as a kid.

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In 2004, at 21, I was deployed to Iraq for the first time – part of a team that ran security for the Australian government and ambassadors visiting the war-torn country.

It was during a holiday from deployment in 2006 that I met Claùdia, then 23, while clubbing in Prague.

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She was from Barcelona, so I ditched the rest of my trip and followed her home for the last three days of my break.

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‘Are we together?’ she asked me, as we parted at the airport.

‘If you’ll wait for me,’ I said.

I was head over heels – and so was she – so on my next leave four months later, she flew to Australia to meet up with me.

Together ever since, she moved here that year.

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Ben and Claudia (Credit: Supplied)

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We married in 2008, and the following year I was deployed to Afghanistan with the Australian Army Reconstruction Task Force.

Our mission was to help build schools for Afghan girls, while my role was to protect the task force members and the students from Taliban threats.

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Seeing those schools open was so rewarding, because education gave these girls opportunities they might never have had otherwise, creating a brighter future for them and their communities.

Back home my priorities changed when we welcomed our girls, Bella in 2013, and Sofia in 2016.

Being away from my family was tough so, shortly after Sofia was born, I decided to leave the force. We settled in Bendigo, and I wanted a new career just as physical and challenging as the army was. I couldn’t sit behind a desk all day!

A mate suggested applying for the Country Fire Authority and, after seven months of physical tests, an aptitude test, interviews and training, I was elated to be accepted into the Bendigo crew.

Ben working as a firey (Credit: Supplied)

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Since then, and after moving to Fire and Rescue, I’ve attended house fires and medical episodes, as well as cutting countless people from car accidents, and rescuing animals. No two days are the same and on every shift you’re surrounded by people who have your back.

In 2018 I got the shock of my life when I was asked if I wanted to pose for the Australian Firefighters Calendar by my mate Aaron, also a firefighter. He’d taken part before and loved it.

At first, I thought it was a joke. ‘Nah mate – not for me,’ I declined.

I’d run into burning buildings and worked in a war zone, but they were nothing compared to the fear I felt at being photographed with my top off!

Days later I got a call from David Rogers who coordinates the calendar.

‘It’s all about supporting a good cause, and the guys are awesome,’ he said, explaining the calendar raised funds for charities.

‘What’s the worst that could happen?’

Pushing aside my fears, I said ‘yes’ and, in April 2018, took part in the shoot for the 2019 campaign.

Posing with horses, puppies and kittens, once the shoot started, I almost forgot about the camera.

Ben for 2027 firefighter calendar (Credit: Australian Firefighters Calendar)

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I learned we shoot the cat calendar last as they’ve got some fierce claws and it’s hardest to photoshop out their scratches!

Four months later, the calendars were ready. My jaw almost hit the floor seeing my photo on the cover of the horse edition!

A horse-lover and equine therapist Claùdia, then 36, was impressed.

‘This is amazing,’ she beamed.

I’ve been lucky to be in the calendar for the last seven years. I even had the chance to travel to Taiwan to pose for their firey calendar!

Every year it’s like a big reunion with the other fireys. We’re not models, we’re just firefighters who want to help others.

The calendar has also given me the opportunity to visit hospitals and deliver hay to drought-affected farmers in need. I’ve had farmers cry saying ‘thank you’ for the support, and that means everything.

Ben, Sofia, Bella and Claudia (Credit: Supplied)

I’m so proud that, since 1993, Australian Firefighters Calendar has donated over $3.5 million.

My biggest fan, my mum Anne, 67, collects every throw cushion, calendar or towel with my face – and abs – on it!

Recently, my girls spotted me on the calendar for the first time.

‘You’re famous!’ Sofia, now 10, cried.

‘So cool, Dad,’ Bella, 12, added.

I’ve been an army officer, firefighter, and now, model. But my favourite job is being their dad.

To buy a calendar visit australianfirefighterscalendar.com

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