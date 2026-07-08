Officeworks just dropped prices permanently…In this economy?!

As someone who uses the dining table to work from home, news of more Officeworks price drop definitely caught my eye.

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With my monitor fighting for space with my fruit bowl, and my back aching from sitting on our dining chair for much longer than IKEA intended, it’s probably time for a change.

Plus, I’m always up for a bargain, especially when it’s on things I’ll actually use every day.

The latest Officeworks savings are permanent cuts to prices on a range of selected items that include desks and chairs, as well as work and study essentials for students young and old.

Price drops to love

Reine 2 Drawer High Gloss White Desk 01 Reine 2 Drawer High Gloss White Desk $269 was $299 If, like me, you’re ready to graduate from the dining table, this sleek desk could be the answer. Shop Now

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Otto Kronborg Ergonomic Chair Grey 02 Otto Kronborg Ergonomic Chair Grey $179 was $199 Back protesting about hours at a computer? This should make things a bit comfier. Shop Now

Whether you’re working from home, studying, running a small business or simply love being organised, these permanent price drops are a great excuse to tick a few things off your shopping list.

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Officeworks Managing Director John Gualtieri said the expanded range of lower prices comes as Australians continue to look for better value amid rising living costs.

‘With rising everyday costs continuing to squeeze household and business budgets, customers want dependable value on the products they rely on,’ he said.

‘We are seeing our customers shop more intentionally, making purchases more often, however paying close attention to what they are putting in their baskets. That’s why locking in lower prices on everyday essentials can make quite a difference in the long term.’

The new permanent price drops are available now in-store and online.

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As for me, I think it’s finally time to retire the dining table and create a workspace that’s actually designed for working.